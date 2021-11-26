Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
Just found out that the grey cat i see all the time in my neighborhood is actually at least 4 separate identical cats. Went outside and they were all just vibin together. I'm fuckin losin it— big worm enjoyer (@bigbootyderek) November 9, 2021
Update: https://t.co/R1B1BX96BV pic.twitter.com/rinEnWHcjV— big worm enjoyer (@bigbootyderek) November 21, 2021
this cat looks like he just tied a damsel to some railroad tracks pic.twitter.com/2P0SdbUW2A— an english human (@English_Channel) November 23, 2021
I be so sad when kids want to pet my dog 🥺 he don’t like y’all 😭— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 24, 2021
You can tell Micael Fernandes is a veterinarian that loves his patients.🤗🐕❤🐶❤🐕🤗.(🎥:Micaelfernandesvet)— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) November 21, 2021
pic.twitter.com/V4VnhOz9Vd
I love dry cereal it feels like im eating dog food for girls— helena (@freshhel) November 24, 2021
my cat at 3am in our 400 sqft apartment pic.twitter.com/J1muMppW9Z— meg “The Situation” (@dogmatic_shorty) November 22, 2021
Got a new leash today and put it on my dog and said "Looks like someone got a new leash on life!" and she didn't even give me a courtesy chuckle. Smdh.— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 24, 2021
“Here’s Johnny!” pic.twitter.com/DbQNyHGI6x— Mychal (@mychal3ts) November 24, 2021
I love when people say shit like “your dog loves you so much, he knows how lucky he is to have you!!” No he doesn’t. My dog rocks but let’s be clear he has no fucking idea what’s going on ever— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 21, 2021
new cat is hyped— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) November 22, 2021
old cat is not impressed pic.twitter.com/SIilwXV2IT
Is there anything funnier than when a cozy cat or dog suddenly heaves a big SIGH like dude what could possibly be the matter— mimi smartypants (@mimismartypants) November 20, 2021
Fly you fools pic.twitter.com/Ifo7rxcV7E— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 20, 2021
there are. so many humans in the household right now. the odds that a snack. will hit the floor. are the highest they have been. in several years— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) November 25, 2021
This is Baxter. He’s going to need a lot of attention today. He can just tell. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/asX2J16Ftm— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 23, 2021
idk what this dog had been going through but same pic.twitter.com/rDMznFJeSo— ٰ (@HoeIyches) November 24, 2021
Unmute if you are British enough pic.twitter.com/oReSdQcmqY— Heckin Good Doggos (@HeckinGoodDogs) November 24, 2021
every year, she just posts up and calmly & quiety watches the dog show very closely, it's one of the favorite parts of my year pic.twitter.com/padWBQIo99— Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) November 25, 2021
Walk in the alley. If this happens, what will you do? pic.twitter.com/CLAe8WF9Ts— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) November 23, 2021
OH MY GOD ITS THE ALPHABET BUT WITH CATS pic.twitter.com/XonyzSF5sf— 🎉 (@M1Vuk1) November 20, 2021
I went to Paris yesterday. I took 26 photographs and 19 of them were of this cat. pic.twitter.com/8lkv2vEAsK— Zoë Paramour (@ZoeParamour) November 21, 2021
Obsessed with this Reddit thread of what people call cats making biscuits in languages other than English 🐱🐱🐱🐾🐾🐾 https://t.co/Kz8lIbuiXs pic.twitter.com/CH9PYQ9Vnr— Sophie Beer - How to Say Hello out NOW! (@sophiebeerdraws) November 20, 2021