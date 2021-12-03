Comedy

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Dogs And Cats This Week (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)

"What's upsetting about hearing my neighbor have sex is realizing she can hear me ask my dog if we're best friends multiple times a day"
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)

