love when people try to hate on cats by saying. He would literally eat you if you died…. like im dead why would i care. hes a hungry boy. and he has a cute nose. dig in mr mittens— jermy (@notbaldanymore) November 29, 2021
(Admin reveal.) pic.twitter.com/jiWLo5H7NV— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) December 2, 2021
Taking our big fat cat to the vet and he's been crying the whole time, I am a bastard, I am an evildoer, the forgiveness of God is forever beyond my reach— Bedford Falls High-Speed Rail (@BudrykZack) November 27, 2021
“I hope this email finds you well”— Diatonic Dissonance (@urbangaygriot) November 30, 2021
The email finding me pic.twitter.com/07jhYdBKLw
you're not the boss of me! my dog is the boss of me, everything revolves around this damn dog— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) November 30, 2021
"Sir, sir, I need you to calm down, and check the bowl again, is there actually still loads of food piled around the edge? Yes? Ok you can go ahead and eat that." https://t.co/5Kq0wgmx8b— tidy townes van zandt (@TriplesodC) November 27, 2021
What's upsetting about hearing my neighbor have sex is realizing she can hear me ask my dog if we're best friends multiple times a day— Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) November 30, 2021
Man's insatiable need to give cats a special little treat pic.twitter.com/ROXRJGdYrD— Goph (@thegoph) November 27, 2021
I once walked in on my mom yelling at the cat: “you’re very spoiled. You need to sit your furry ass down and think about your role in the family” and it’s one of my favorite memories EVER— Pink Bunny (@pinkbunnyr) November 29, 2021
November 28, 2021
I was putting leashes on my dogs for their fourth walk today when i heard one of them mutter under their breath “get a job”— Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) December 2, 2021
now THIS is a phrase I can USE pic.twitter.com/TtUb6D7pFI— whit, (@whitneyarner) November 29, 2021
November 30, 2021
me holding my cat up to the ceiling so he'll eat the bug thats been annoying me pic.twitter.com/ze4u2oEPtn— memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) December 2, 2021
i wonder who did this pic.twitter.com/CvpNRXagoF— Out of Context Cats 🎄 (@OocCats) November 27, 2021
So my friend drove me home and I was in the back seat with their dog, who after being dried off with an available ‘car towel’ posed for this photo that, from an artistic viewpoint, delves effortlessly into the psyche of the modern hound. pic.twitter.com/PFlrzFVgNP— Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) November 27, 2021
reading about a woman who was mauled by a bear and saved by her dogs (the dogs survived!) and laughing at this, which makes it seem like the cat also fought off the bear pic.twitter.com/PkBFb1BDvb— i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) November 28, 2021
cat can be a little sticky at times pic.twitter.com/oM66LoW1Im— ✨ (@lnFeeling) November 27, 2021
pov: u just ate dinner and ur breath smells really good so your cat is sniffing your face pic.twitter.com/QHHgSu9tBJ— Pyrrhica the cat painter (@purrhica) November 28, 2021
Working under pressure. pic.twitter.com/AQj6LNz6oj— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) November 28, 2021
my mom took the cat i found to the vet pic.twitter.com/RhBx48HP9B— steph (@hunnywh0re) November 28, 2021
When the Cat King saw the breadth of his kingdom,he said behold humans, bow down. pic.twitter.com/QAV2rTkCgB— Nurses Against Dick Pics. (@ClaudetteGGibs1) December 2, 2021
On the first day of Christmas my true love sent to me, a partridge in a pear tree.— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 1, 2021
Ate it. pic.twitter.com/JeV6GUQonw