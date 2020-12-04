Woof — it’s been a long week. If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog — or if the cat-astrophic news cycle is making you want to claw up your furniture — let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about cats and dogs.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our favorite furballs being complete goofballs. And, yes, they are sure to make you howl.

So shoo your kitty off your keyboard and enjoy some very good tweets. And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.

Did my dog just pet my cat?? And did my cat just hug my dog??pic.twitter.com/6LFfdaHgBj — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) November 28, 2020

Being a cat parent is calling your cat by their given name 1% of the time and then just calling him "kitty cat" the other 99%. — Analise Nelson (@lalalanalise) November 30, 2020

Read instructions before assembling your cat. pic.twitter.com/p3KSw04L0X — Cheddar 🎄Blitzen⛄ Cat (@biscuitscheddar) December 4, 2020

I posted a few months ago about my neighbor’s cat who demands pets when I pull up in the driveway- well, it’s 8 months later and our routine has evolved! pic.twitter.com/COv075drmM — Nature Lovers (@natureslover_s) December 3, 2020

My dog is a T-Rex and you can’t convince me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/6Awsh0pODm — DogMomUSA (@DogMomUSA) November 30, 2020

When I feel like someone isn't giving me enough attention pic.twitter.com/IGLQDYZgoj — Rad Tasia, Fae of Yule (@GroovyTasia) December 2, 2020

I love how cats are so sweetly selfish. They just plop down on you like "Time for cuddles now!" and they don't--or, well, most of them don't--check first if it's okay. They just plop. — Ana Mardoll (He/Him) (@AnaMardoll) December 2, 2020

Catching feelings from the living room ♥️♥️♥️

🎥: goldengirl_xena (IG)#mydogiscutest pic.twitter.com/ItpUtlLgVe — My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) December 3, 2020

My dog has two moods



1. sleeping beauty

2. velociraptor — Jen_A_Palooza (@Ten_Toes_7) December 3, 2020

Fun Fact: Jack only enters the pool like this pic.twitter.com/IhwrPyhb2M — M_Crouton (@m_crouton) December 3, 2020

My dog: gosh no I don't really wanna go for a long walk, it's the afternoon and I'm not feeling it.



Also my dog: IT IS NINE PM AND I AM FULL OF WIGGLES! LET'S GO!!!! — Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) December 2, 2020

He was a punk 💀 she did ballet 🩰 pic.twitter.com/DTYFDw5fU9 — Lomitos Suavecitos (@SuavesLomitos) November 30, 2020

Thought my dog was just being affectionate but it turns out the best place to puke is on my feet. — Lisa Jakub (@Lisa_Jakub) November 30, 2020

I tried to take a pic of my dogs looking cute in their sweaters but this happened instead. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Etew7Rfrqh — Andria Amaral (@andriaamaral) December 1, 2020

Who is she 😍 pic.twitter.com/JY7BiQ0za7 — ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕝𝕠𝕧 & 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕨 🐶 (@PAVGOD) December 2, 2020

should i return or keep it? pic.twitter.com/o7vHCz1iAf — Popular Cats (@PopuIarCats) December 2, 2020

I’m trying to fall asleep. I sense someone standing over me. I open my eyes. My partner is standing in the dark. “The cat wanted to say goodnight,” he says. He holds out the cat. The cat wants no part of this. — Meryn Lobb ⚔️ (@MerynLobb) November 30, 2020

This is Monty. He’s getting his passpawt photo taken but won’t stop making silly faces. Going to be here all day. Still 13/10 pic.twitter.com/Ut10Q7UY9j — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 3, 2020

~ Winter Vibe ~

I'll just be in here if you need me ... !! 🐶❄️😄



( kymmywanders | Ig ) pic.twitter.com/YtFFDZfScM — mondo diverso (@StefanoSMagi) December 2, 2020

Hiccuped while my cat was laying on my chest, which apparently just ruined her whole day. — Dublin (@DublinPDX) November 30, 2020

I couldn’t find my dog for 5 minutes and it turns out I’m the worst person in the world and put the vacuum too close to his kennel when I was done and he’s been “stuck” waiting for someone to move it so he can get out pic.twitter.com/VdMYd3TQW5 — Kels🖤 (@Keally22) December 1, 2020

we found a knife inside my dog’s bed, like IN it where the stuffing is like?!?! What is she planning? — lily but festive 🎄 (@lilyofmarz) November 30, 2020

who needs a snow plow when you have a bull-dozer

(surfinggypsy IG) pic.twitter.com/inAWIat6JF — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) December 2, 2020

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, takes a rest after taking down a gang of vicious birds. They'll know better next time. Note tongue, no doubt still tasting of feathers. pic.twitter.com/6tvAYMKenR — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 4, 2020

He a whole snack😛

🎥 IG katedupnik pic.twitter.com/YRoUYM39Df — Aussies Doing Things (@aussiesdointhgs) December 3, 2020

late to this but this is a very cat headline!



a dog will come to the white house with you;

a cat will be SAID to be JOINING you but it is possible that the cat will alter its plans https://t.co/YRf9RsOMcD — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) November 30, 2020