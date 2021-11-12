21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Nov. 6-12)

Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
Running a bath and my dog is looking nervous. So I showed her my glass of wine to reassure her the bath is not for her.— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) November 10, 2021
My poor dog staring at me because she thinks her dinner is late because she doesn’t understand Daylight savings time pic.twitter.com/rooEXVMe4i— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 9, 2021
Cats are small creatures whose job it is to make noises like a car being unlocked— Miya (@pleasantchime) November 11, 2021
I understand this kitten's feelings on so many levels pic.twitter.com/pp3WdjJMYT— Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) November 8, 2021
Our cat Elsie popped out for her morning perambulation and returned with a gift for us. She is so thoughtful. pic.twitter.com/JgUWKIUx50— Andy Nyman (@andynyman) November 10, 2021
Fixed an issue where gravity wasn't being correctly applied to cats. pic.twitter.com/Zj643bU2Sg— cat changelog (@CatChangelog) November 9, 2021
sorry im late i was giving my cat a hundred tiny kisses— sara david (@SaraQDavid) November 10, 2021
Oh no I'm not falling for this one againhttps://t.co/FfRxUtmI4r— Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) November 10, 2021
Dogs are experts at humans.— emily freeman (@editingemily) November 11, 2021
Cats are just disappointed we’re such shitty cats.
I had to see these photos of somebody putting their sphinx cat in a wig and dress and now so do you. pic.twitter.com/UWGzYHlUpG— Jessica Ritchey (@Ruby_Stevens) November 10, 2021
the cat’s all 😴 and im just like 🥺😍📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸📸— Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) November 6, 2021
Behold! Kittens discovering heated floors. pic.twitter.com/nlJCx61Tzs— AJ Morgan (@AJMorganArt) November 7, 2021
Cat playing Blues 😹😻🎸🎵🎶#CatsOfTwitter #CatsLovers #relaxingmusic pic.twitter.com/V1ZI8FYGOI— ✰*💛𓂃𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓲𝓮 𓈒𓏸＊𓂃𓂂𖡼💙☆。.:. (@rosmary1741) November 7, 2021
Canceled BARK box because it was too expensive and they just assumed my dog was dead lmao pic.twitter.com/PGsjj9uk65— Rob 🏳️🌈 (@RobMakesComics) November 8, 2021
"U good bro?"— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) November 10, 2021
"Mrow." pic.twitter.com/dCQGfkophp
Took my cat to vet today and I can’t believe the amount of times I said “you’re being soooooo brave” in front of people— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 10, 2021
A scene from an animated movie about stumpy cat and tall dog solve crimes pic.twitter.com/wSN1ok9cGY— Elle M (@ellle_em) November 11, 2021
Me: *trying to take a short nap after work*— K@ 🍂 (@CMY_Kat) November 11, 2021
My cat: pic.twitter.com/EvhPyT7thI
feline artists when they draw a canine…. pic.twitter.com/C4d5oo1efR— *°:⋆Suko⋆:°* (@tigakki) November 9, 2021
No one:— Pubity (@PubityOnInsta) November 8, 2021
Dads with the dog they say they didn’t want: pic.twitter.com/FwLbujkrYq
Chronicles of Narnia : The Cat, The Salad and the Wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/If4Ia6Ajpo— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) November 7, 2021