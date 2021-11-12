Comedy

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Nov. 6-12)

"Running a bath and my dog is looking nervous. So I showed her my glass of wine to reassure her the bath is not for her."
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)

