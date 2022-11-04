Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: Hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
i do this thing where i make videos of my dogs being cute and then will watch the videos even though my dogs are in real life doing cute shit right now 🤣— 🍂Imani Gandied Yams🍂 (@AngryBlackLady) November 3, 2022
November 3, 2022
This past weekend was the first time I told people I was a creator and truly never thought about the wording so I ended up saying “I’m a cat online” and ppl asked “…like a furry?” And this is now the memory that haunts me before bed pic.twitter.com/89JzWZfiSv— Panko A. Cat’s Mom (@fatfatpankocat) November 3, 2022
cats may or may not let u know about the ghosts https://t.co/w2ihAahUUW— darth™ (@darth) November 4, 2022
Sharing very important grey and white secrets pic.twitter.com/CXkMxepmgI— Elle Has Cats (and ADHD) (@ellle_em) November 3, 2022
Brushing your cat with a Furminator is a high-risk, high-reward venture— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 3, 2022
Area sun dial in operation pic.twitter.com/nRZ8KNHglQ— Max J. Rosenthal (@maxjrosenthal) November 2, 2022
instead of spending $8 on twitter verification you can spend $8 on the calico critters persian cat triplets pic.twitter.com/tpPfmn05aU— Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) November 3, 2022
Speak softly and carry a little dog around, kissing it softly as needed— donni saphire (@donni) October 29, 2022
You look busy so I decided not to stand on your desk and yell directly in your ear hole (until later) pic.twitter.com/c0IkCPKf47— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) November 4, 2022
This cat always looks like he elegantly exploded #catsofnpr pic.twitter.com/ACWu8Pdl2r— melissa gray (@melissagray69) October 30, 2022
I love that people have always dressed up their cats and the cats have always been grumps about it pic.twitter.com/WJJd1G5IUB— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) November 1, 2022
"baby Shark-cuterie" pic.twitter.com/tpjnZ7DsYL— Karen K. Ho (@karenkho) October 31, 2022
When nobody got you a Halloween costume and you make do with what you have. pic.twitter.com/YTQgSEWgYt— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) October 30, 2022
Rooney (as Wishbone as Sherlock Holmes) and Fee (as the human actor who played Dr. Watson on Wishbone) are ready for Halloween pic.twitter.com/h6y2GLvaNh— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) October 31, 2022
Edward Hopper drew this in 1932 to express his jealousy of his wife’s cat. pic.twitter.com/3KHzAa1h93— Garth Greenwell (@GarthGreenwell) November 3, 2022
dinners at 6 pm— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 3, 2022
6:01: pic.twitter.com/RqnN4xUdRm
Ever look at your cat’s paws and realize they are so cute ya almost break a tooth? pic.twitter.com/Q3Hmlc3QHG— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 2, 2022
(Trainee architect.)pic.twitter.com/2YvgzcpLjz— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 1, 2022
This is Bèr. He's going as Paddington Dog for Halloween. Distant cousin of Paddington Bear, but with a strikingly similar fashion sense. Prefers peanut butter to marmalade. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/B9yZChSzGP— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 31, 2022
Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties https://t.co/HUoI12RUsD— Matt Gabriele (@prof_gabriele) October 28, 2022