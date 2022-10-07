Comedy
25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Oct. 1-7)

“Saying ‘the body of Christ’ each time I give my dog a cracker.”
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long, long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

