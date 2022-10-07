Woof — it’s been a long, long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
the old cat's hate for the kitten is more understandable if you imagine you're an 87-year old lady creeping steadily down the hall to the kitchen, hurrycane at the ready, when suddenly from stage left a brawny 25-year old dude runs in & cheerfully bam margeras you to the floor— Bo Bolander (@BBolander) October 3, 2022
no point in posting anymore I can’t do better than this pic.twitter.com/UwmTmvAJC4— Lolo (@LolOverruled) October 6, 2022
This is Sox. He turned into a grumpy old man right on schedule. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/vX5bIbL5rg— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 6, 2022
September 29, 2022
Saying "the body of Christ" each time I give my dog a cracker— Kona Slater (@KonaSlater) October 4, 2022
“I’d like to speak with a manager” pic.twitter.com/40IhHlWHm4— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) October 3, 2022
My girl took me to a dog park, talkin about "Go play with yo friends" WTF 😭— aydin lee 🥷🏻 (@aydinlee1) October 2, 2022
i love this cat pic.twitter.com/46gcYUkn7i— ️️️️️️ (@gifkitties) October 7, 2022
October 5, 2022
Dog does happy dance for his self-fetch toy...🐶🐾🎾😍😅 pic.twitter.com/aPQQmRHAdN— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 4, 2022
sometimes I’m annoyed that my cat doesn’t pay rent but then i remember she is forced to listen to me say “is that my baby????” 70 times a day so who is getting the worse deal here— spooky scary Jill Capewell (@capeybara) October 4, 2022
THE EGGS, THEY SPEK TO ME pic.twitter.com/pGO5T7xP0N— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) October 5, 2022
one of the joys of adulthood is watching all your friends realize they can just adopt a cat. nothing is stopping them. and then they do that. and upload a million pictures of it.— abby govindan (@abbygov) October 1, 2022
You make the mistake of teaching cats what October is ONCE and you’re knee deep in summoning circles forever jfc pic.twitter.com/e0Kdeuv3BA— curious werequail 🎃 (@curiousquail) October 4, 2022
Judgment day pic.twitter.com/nfKu9yamWM— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) October 4, 2022
trapped. never to be seen again. pic.twitter.com/Ej0uTv8hX7— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) October 4, 2022
Ekekekekek pic.twitter.com/Gw8qjLatWY— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) October 7, 2022
do you guys know how hard it is to have a dog that is not food motivated? like do you know how hard it is to have to give an oscar performance every time you need them to do something— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) October 6, 2022
Day 2249: Toby still doesn’t know how to sit, and at this point if anyone teaches him I will sue for emotional damages. pic.twitter.com/UxDAErEUpz— Theo Lorenz (@TheoNicole) October 1, 2022
It’s wild how you can have some piece of trash in your home that your cat decides is its new favorite bed so then you just have to live for weeks with this piece of obvious garbage in the center of the floor.— Charlotte Shane (@CharoShane) October 6, 2022
sick ride pic.twitter.com/sq80eiayrL— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 2, 2022
cat buildup on car > pollen buildup on car pic.twitter.com/SJ5WkWkOw5— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) October 7, 2022
Good morning.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/fzndWEV9YE— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 7, 2022
To catch the bird, one must become the bird.— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) October 6, 2022
📸: @LayercakeSBgirl pic.twitter.com/wpGCLELEnj
NBA is officially back pic.twitter.com/cjHRIdtjut— 𝚁𝚘𝚢 𝙳𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚜 𝙹𝚛 (@chiweethegod) October 6, 2022