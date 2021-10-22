Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here .)
just overheard my boyfriend, who works outside all day, describe me to someone as “an indoor cat”— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) October 16, 2021
it will never make sense pic.twitter.com/b5tyJJjfPw— Deanna McDonald (@deannagmcdonald) October 21, 2021
That cat just set off a nuke. https://t.co/R60yTuZhxi— Rocketghoul 🚀🎃 (@Rocket_Grrrl) October 20, 2021
look at my mom’s response to a picture I sent her of my cat existing pic.twitter.com/VGo5vaebsd— queen quen (@quenblackwell) October 19, 2021
bro cut it out!!! your cat is going to contact the spirit world!!!! pic.twitter.com/DatS0KBIMb— c a i t (@kittynouveau) October 16, 2021
fuck a breakup you ever chased your dog and they think it’s a game?!?! 😭😭😭😭— Katherine ✰ (@kalexagA) October 20, 2021
Masochist Dog Enjoys Being Walked Around On Leash While Naked https://t.co/i8KLWyMjX3 pic.twitter.com/X3NLsSxtwJ— The Onion (@TheOnion) October 20, 2021
I don’t have kids so I wanna take my dog to the zoo. Why shouldn’t he get to see an elephant?— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 16, 2021
this dog waiting for the ice cream man is so precious— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 21, 2021
(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/IRxBVmJOok
Google Maps tries to use photos attached to reviews as photos of menu items and this is what happens for a cat cafe lol pic.twitter.com/coS8lKQJbk— ︀ (@tjhorner) October 17, 2021
My dog loved baby carrots as a treat. But then when I had a friend over, and she was eating carrots and my dog was looking at her like she was CRAZY and I realized “Oh she thinks you’re eating dog treats and not sharing” LOL— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) October 20, 2021
Bigger than a grandma. pic.twitter.com/cjHDEiuXIA— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) October 20, 2021
October 21, 2021
no drug in the world compares to bothering my cat— alexa (@mariokartdwi) October 20, 2021
It turns out I left my computer on at home and the cats are telling me to come back😹 pic.twitter.com/g5kSW8IOpe— Kikidoodle & Purrmaids (@KikiDoodleTweet) October 20, 2021
One of my cats is named Ethel and I could stand to see more of that in the world— Average User (@gliTc_hyPalms) October 21, 2021
Bite mark analysis = dolly bit the butter pic.twitter.com/LtXDTRL5Jk— Tess Owen (@misstessowen) October 21, 2021
Remembering this dog I saw on the street car pic.twitter.com/xW7qLIgCyJ— Sarah Hagi (@KindaHagi) October 20, 2021
i like it when my cats do the halloween cat silhouette stretch. you know the one. gotta love a classic man, original material!— Muna (@Muna_Mire) October 21, 2021
Pressing Cats pic.twitter.com/W8iIgxsLkX— Me Parthor Culo (@me_parthor) October 18, 2021
I am a musician, a published author/illustrator, and I have paintings in homes in at least 8 different states and 2 countries. But Walter's baked potato costume may be my single greatest creative contribution to the world. pic.twitter.com/KjM8VBFuKH— Kristin n 🐞Walter n Kitty Cats too (@catladyfurever) October 21, 2021
im inside of your house slow blinking at your cat— dark villain megan (@slitthroatz) October 22, 2021
There are four cats pic.twitter.com/f8REvfffs9— Meow (@MeowingTv) October 19, 2021
Could I interest u in a plant? pic.twitter.com/qJO0D8KCkN— Obsessed with dogs (@DogsObsessed) October 18, 2021
I am NOT a laptop stand 😾 #cats #CatsOfTwitter #ThursdayThoughts #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/5Gjv2x0IBn— Freddie & Evie 💙 (@EvieFreddie) October 21, 2021
it is not the taste of a leaf. that intrigues me. it is the crunch— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) October 20, 2021