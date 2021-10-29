If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here .)
Cats are now cryptocurrency each cat is worth one billion dollars— ☠️hELLEraiser☠️ (@ellle_em) October 23, 2021
My mum is visiting this weekend and she has taken the absolute best photo of the cats. pic.twitter.com/W42lRnWQHY— Andrej (@AndrejNkv) October 22, 2021
Bodega Cat Knows When You Die and How: https://t.co/s3ELDKxWDG pic.twitter.com/RONL7U3msF— Reductress (@Reductress) October 22, 2021
we're not talking enough about those pictures of cats on glass tables. the ones where you can see their paws tucked under their squishy bellies— Madeleine Aggeler (@mmaggeler) October 24, 2021
cat is just enjoying their warm bath rn pic.twitter.com/APFEpVJCNs— lois 🧚♀️ (@blestallure) October 26, 2021
Now that is some serious pumpkin carving. pic.twitter.com/0eUVMD4BdQ— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) October 28, 2021
— Charlotte Moore-Lambert (@cavaticat) October 24, 2021
wolf: I’m gonna eat your babies
human: what if, instead of that: blankets and peanut butter
wolf: ……..I’m listening
A dog approaches you wearing this costume, wyd??? 😭— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) October 26, 2021
pic.twitter.com/fxw68aR9vM
having a relationship with a human man: disappointing, unfulfilling— Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) October 25, 2021
building a tiny army of cats: entertaining, comforting, emotionally fulfilling
MA’AM, I HAVE A BAD AND A GOOD NEWS:— MIUBI ◡̈ (@BVZZA) October 28, 2021
BAD NEWS, I THINK YOUR CAT IS BROKEN. HE’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BARK.
GOOD NEWS, CONGRATULATIONS, HE’S BILINGUAL 😂 pic.twitter.com/sYKTh3O7Wr
my cat... 🥺 pic.twitter.com/S3ZyMV55Zc— jennie (@maobabie) October 26, 2021
HERE ARE ALL THE DOGS I SAW AT THE TOMPKINS SQUARE HALLOWEEN DOG PARADE (thread)— Ana Breton (@missbreton) October 23, 2021
Staring with my dog, Cousin It, and my daughter, Wednesday Addams pic.twitter.com/pG7Y8tbf6x
Chipmunk 1 - Cat 0 pic.twitter.com/arQQsjmvaG— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2021
car owners name their cats whatever tf and i love it lmaoo— Ivyprofen 💊✨ (@IvyKungu) October 27, 2021
they’ll be like “this is my cat! flip flop 🥰” 😭😭
Cat realizes she has ears! ❤️— ELEONORA (@bellalilli161) October 26, 2021
(everythingfox /Tumblr) pic.twitter.com/GhM9xVwXj5
complete the heart with your cat <3 pic.twitter.com/F8AQ8Ehh1D— rosé (@fairydreamys) October 25, 2021
Hang in there, Vanessa Hudgens’ dog pic.twitter.com/ik322NIbRW— Washington Post TikTok Ghoul 👻 (@davejorgenson) October 26, 2021
My unlikely friend.— Funny Gorgeous Animals (by Don Purrleone) (@GorgeousPlanet_) October 27, 2021
🎥 Youtube Cats Land pic.twitter.com/CbIbGIFh8n
I just got this book from the library. pic.twitter.com/jBnJOrZizb— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) October 24, 2021
she’s painfully adorable and the clingiest cat i’ve ever met pic.twitter.com/tqTfigM4iT— flora (@fuckerflora) October 23, 2021
Ok but his little cat arm pic.twitter.com/gOIOcQR0OE— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 23, 2021
When your cat also have luxury tastes pic.twitter.com/8aA5Yu1G8k— ꨄ (@dolllgyuu) October 24, 2021
Orange. 8 liter bottle or what? pic.twitter.com/0ChPbS7G5R— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) October 23, 2021
Even my dog on the reefer around here pic.twitter.com/ubOabRLSeA— weed & wagyu (@jessethechef) October 25, 2021
My friend posted this...I am cracking up— Richardthesecond (@Richardtheseco2) October 25, 2021
Took the cat to the vet and she's pregnant (see 3rd picture) pic.twitter.com/3JJPnTMPAY
Nobody :— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) October 24, 2021
Cat owner : pic.twitter.com/RV0sKJNzpb
when you leave the yoghurt unattended… pic.twitter.com/8HmIdHnig2— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) October 24, 2021