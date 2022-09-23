Woof — it’s been a long, long week. We don’t have to tell you that.

Perhaps you feel like you’ve been working like a dog. If so, may we offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip? We refer, of course, to another helping of hilarious tweets about pets.

Each week, we scour Twitter to find the funniest quips and bon mots about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

not to victim blame but if my cat didn’t want 100 smooches then she shouldn’t look so stinking cute — Noëlle (@ElleExistential) September 18, 2022

sometimes you leave your office and you come back and find your cat leading a discussion in your discord pic.twitter.com/iMkmTAIdkm — brelloween (@brellavis) September 22, 2022

don't be fooled by how cute this picture is. he is charging up his violence via photosynthesis pic.twitter.com/M2dElSQRFT — haley (@feederofcats) September 17, 2022

Until you have a dog you don't understand what could be eaten. — Bunsen and BEAKER (@bunsenbernerbmd) September 20, 2022

Beagle puppies rescued from a medical testing facility got to meet Snoopy. (OC) pic.twitter.com/c9HZ4y0Xcd — A happier day (@AHappierDay) September 23, 2022

damn that hits pic.twitter.com/uU5eml6lUO — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 22, 2022

*wife from the next room*

"I hope you haven't spent all your months wages on something expensive and unnecessary again"



Me: pic.twitter.com/tuK01s6jCa — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 22, 2022

reading books is not enough, I need a Jack Russell terrier in full costume to act them out — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) September 21, 2022

FRAUD ALERT: Local woman makes conflicting statements about her cat, claiming he is both a "big strong man" and a "tiny potato boy". pic.twitter.com/79lsZhu52T — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 21, 2022

Greeting humans vs their dogs pic.twitter.com/NeGbEtd1n8 — Emma Pope (@emmerpope) September 21, 2022

orange cats are so elite like sorry to the other cats but facts are facts — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) September 19, 2022

if your having a hard time right now here is a picture of my cat in a bee costume. it never fails to make me laugh pic.twitter.com/PpR8S7Lv9e — taylor! 🏳️‍🌈✨ (@naotoosh) September 23, 2022

Decision making is the worst pic.twitter.com/YbzQn5v27m — 🇪🇬Omar (@Omar_pets0) September 21, 2022

my dog to the puddle of brown oily water on the side of the road pic.twitter.com/7HgTi0DHWT — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) September 21, 2022

pic.twitter.com/80I6YoyVfq — There is no cat in this image (@Thereisnocat_) September 23, 2022

the joy and excitement that i feel for my cat when his one working brain cell powers up to find a toy under a bookcase we haven’t seen in months — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) September 18, 2022

Cats and their tiny crocheted couches pic.twitter.com/jmdSF2zn5s — cats who share one braincell (@CATBRAINCELL) September 20, 2022

they’re on a journey pic.twitter.com/fjILQKLp6g — cat in odd places (@catinoddplaces) September 21, 2022

The best workout is a deep squat to pet a stray cat — Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) September 22, 2022