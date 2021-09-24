Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.)
Someone in Montréal is replacing photos of candidates with cats and I really don’t mind. #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/eIPEcCPuDx— Omar Burgan (@OhmsB) September 17, 2021
How to adopt a human.. pic.twitter.com/dwnX7FZo0I— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 19, 2021
hear me out: cat scan but it’s just everyone sending me pictures of their cats— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) September 22, 2021
Look into your heart; you know it to be true. https://t.co/1wOKEF7sNd pic.twitter.com/O7NUgztcpb— 🌟 a full-on monet 🌟 (@StarOfTerra) September 19, 2021
Never been so esteemed to meet a cat in my life pic.twitter.com/QsgxHiqMPC— Ingu (@ingridboring) September 18, 2021
What the Vet says: Give your cat this pill 3x a day.— DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) September 23, 2021
What I hear: Enjoy your bloodbath.
my favourite thing on tiktok rn is seeing cats mimicking their owner’s behaviour pic.twitter.com/shab60hWCM— tsubomi 🏴 (@farahstahp) September 23, 2021
POV: you're eating a bowl of cereal alone pic.twitter.com/xSd3uHnpIq— retired at School of Hard Knoks (@haircut_hippie) September 24, 2021
i am dead. her dog got beef w the whole daycare 😭 pic.twitter.com/qRSFD3HQLy— Your OG 🐩 (@LRNROSE) September 18, 2021
hi, boss? yeah, it's me. no, won't be able to work today either. ...yes, my cat. ....exactly, her soft little paws. because they're so soft. ...yeah, wish i could, just can't. ...ha ha! ain't that the truth. okay, so anyway like i said i won't be working. okay good luck. bye— Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) September 23, 2021
Cat fish. pic.twitter.com/yPIQUAy4UQ— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) September 22, 2021
This is Harvey. He’s the next Avatar. Mastered all four elements with ease. 14/10 please don’t vanish pic.twitter.com/s6NnAMqXJP— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) September 20, 2021
"Oh hi, you're home early" #DIYChallenge #cats pic.twitter.com/y3p8c9lkAp— Mildred The Crazy Cat Lady (@mildredcrazycat) September 23, 2021
AITA for naming my dog Brad? https://t.co/5MNUuJh3P8 pic.twitter.com/95Itm8Kt1C— Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) September 20, 2021
My cat ate his dry food too fast, puked it up, and my dog launched out of bed and ate it. Then the dog jumped back up in bed, walked over to my husband, and licked his face. My husband smiled, pet her, and went back to sleep, and I said nothing.— Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) September 23, 2021
Am I a silent witness to a crime?
this is what happens when you bring an rc car to the dog park— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 18, 2021
(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/2qqIzvWBwb
looking at my cat's stomach every 5 seconds to make sure they are still breathing and didn't suddenly drop dead somehow— chris (@deadliftguy0172) September 24, 2021
every time I check on my dog at daycare he is standing alone, staring directly at the web camera pic.twitter.com/wYq7soQW8l— Katy Stoll (@katystoll) September 22, 2021
Never trust anyone who doesn’t think their dog is the best dog.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 20, 2021
I GOT BORED SO I PHOTOSHOPPED MY CAT AND MY DOG INTO A CATDOG. pic.twitter.com/4aKZPcTNMv— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) September 18, 2021
my mom really thinks i won’t notice that she gives the dog scraps….. girl he only sits like this when YOURE eating lmaooo pic.twitter.com/dcyupvt57k— Ivyprofen 💊✨ (@IvyKungu) September 20, 2021
people with three-legged dogs love to be like notice anything different about my dog?— randomcontrol (@wasteofaface) September 22, 2021
Oh to be that wealthy woman who had a portrait of her 42 cats painted and titled "my wife's lovers" by her husband pic.twitter.com/XXydOGfuCh— 🌞🌿 Caleb 🌿🌞 (@porkironandwine) September 19, 2021
I would never hurt my cat…but sometimes…I wish I was a cat so we could square up.— Hair Hope Killer (@JenniferRoseNYC) September 23, 2021
interactions w my cat i had today pic.twitter.com/FqhrVvGSZv— nunki 🏳️🌈🏴☠️🏳️⚧️ (@blodhundur) September 23, 2021
(Seattle, Washington): Fans bring their dogs to "Bark at the Park" night at the Seattle Mariners game. Stadium has the "Simba Cam" where people hold up their dogs 'Lion King style' for a chance to be featured on the jumbotron. 🦁🎶🐶🎵🦁 (🎥:af0ne) pic.twitter.com/hhS3a5cv64— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) September 21, 2021