Woof — it’s been a long, long week. We don’t have to tell you that.

Perhaps you feel like you’ve been working like a dog. If so, may we offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip? We refer, of course, to another helping of hilarious tweets about pets.

Each week, we scour Twitter to find the funniest quips and bon mots about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

do animals know we're wearing clothing or am i traumatizing my cat every time i peel off my socks — jame (@kloogans) September 30, 2022

this is how it ends pic.twitter.com/7D8393QBVP — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) September 26, 2022

don’t mind if I do pic.twitter.com/nLuFI451jq — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 29, 2022

my dog thinks i gave birth to him. he also thinks he is dating me. idk how to break the news to him — dove 🕊 (@lovedoveclarke) September 29, 2022

When your cat sits on you and you can't get up pic.twitter.com/7kmtc030qt — cats who share one braincell (@CATBRAINCELL) September 30, 2022

It seems that all cats have the same movement of chasing a laser pointer.pic.twitter.com/uZttHTwFYY — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) September 28, 2022

instead of texting "on my way" ima just send this pic.twitter.com/EACUVwam1W — IG: closedapp (@ih8rts) September 29, 2022

This is Lily. She's been accused of drinking her mom's slushie. Will not be taking any questions at this time. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/UVcrTl9r3z — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) September 27, 2022

i love a cat who has a lot to say. “meow meow meow” you’re so right. i adore you. say more — Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) September 26, 2022

“nobody loves you”



my dog when I get home: pic.twitter.com/FLMdPxl62L — IG: closedapp (@ih8rts) September 29, 2022

The cutest mini Panda’s you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/tngLmYUoxD — The Woof World (@TheWoofWorld) September 29, 2022

(about to invent french bulldogs) what if you could own a fucked up little guy that can’t breathe — trash jones (@jzux) September 29, 2022

Tackles a.k.a enthusiastic hugs 😂

(hugo_themalamute / IG) pic.twitter.com/iN6A6tlRbl — Puppies Club (@thepuppiesclub) September 29, 2022

If you’re bored, they’re bored: take your cat to six flags — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) September 29, 2022

So this is what you were so excited to give to me…thanks. 🙄😏🤣🐈 pic.twitter.com/n1tbH8pqTs — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) September 29, 2022

Feels like a good day to dart under your feet and then look shocked when you almost step on me haha — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) September 30, 2022

How my cat reacts when I put his toy with a loud bell in it on top of the fridge before I go to bed pic.twitter.com/T78yoE8mhV — Mike Abrusci (@mikeabrusci) September 28, 2022

Me on my way to annoy my favorite person pic.twitter.com/fMFwdIy6sf — 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐧 😶‍🌫️ (@Derron_McNelly) September 30, 2022

"She took the fucking kids, Dave" pic.twitter.com/mPdgVuiAM0 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 28, 2022