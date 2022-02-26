If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
I adore my dog, but I respect my cat. A dog is like a happy, dependent toddler. A cat is a tiny god that lives in your apartment.— Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) February 19, 2022
February 23, 2022
the pup tasted very expensive raw frozen goat milk ONCE at the suggestion of a local pet store clerk and now he won't eat unless he gets a little dollop of it on top like he's being served pie a la mode...fauntleroy behavior— rachel syme (@rachsyme) February 24, 2022
he protec, he attac, he help himself to a late night snacc pic.twitter.com/UQsrNmAGKZ— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) February 22, 2022
He’s a pisces pic.twitter.com/VkjvXLye4g— satyr (@satyrfoo) February 24, 2022
I love that sound cats make when you touch them but they didnt expect it. You know… the activation sound.— memes I wish I could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) February 23, 2022
Today is cat day so here’s my fav photo of my kitty looking like an oyster mushroom pic.twitter.com/x5fcEQE71W— Litarnes @ Katsucon K8 (@litarnes) February 22, 2022
She wants to loaf but is thinking of revenge pic.twitter.com/JLIqxfPia3— Panko A. Cat (@fatfatpankocat) February 23, 2022
just a reminder that the best content on the internet is anything starring Ireland’s president Michael D. Higgins and his Bernese mountain dog Misneach pic.twitter.com/VuRhXwajYa— j.d. durkin 🌱 (@jd_durkin) February 23, 2022
The only known photo of Schrodinger's cat. pic.twitter.com/qp9thIMGyx— Blank (@ThatRayShow) February 21, 2022
Cats should get more credit for being absolutely fancy trash beasts like they combine the best aspects of grace and beauty with the best aspects of being adorable garbage and I love that about them— Elle Em (@ellle_em) February 23, 2022
Zodiac Signs As Tiny Cats pic.twitter.com/KiPaf9uCaV— ♡Safiyah (@fknfairygoddess) February 24, 2022
I'm actually the president of the company. pic.twitter.com/a5KlecK4F4— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) February 19, 2022
when I bought a new carpet, my dog became a shark. pic.twitter.com/7YuArMFvFQ— Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) February 22, 2022
This is Donut. He wanted to pop out and say hi. Wondering where your personal chauffeur is. Said you can borrow his, if you'd like. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/Tf6WQOxihI— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 22, 2022
There’s things about having pets and children no one ever warned me about. Like the cat crawling into the dishwasher and riding the empty lower dishwasher tray out of the dishwasher across the kitchen floor— Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) February 25, 2022
it’s that time of year pic.twitter.com/dpM8RmBO3m— petfinder names (@petfindernames) February 24, 2022
Me time. pic.twitter.com/ZYGZ38Nz50— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) February 25, 2022
i miss the early internet. people were like “you gotta see this dude. this cat sure is long.” and they were right. it was really long. it never shoulda gotten any more complicated than that.— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) February 20, 2022
"i know you're angry but this isn't what it looks like" pic.twitter.com/Za8RSqeqMT— Paul Bronks for Lovina Animal Welfare (@slender_sherbet) February 22, 2022
February 24, 2022
Cat mom fixes bed after the kitten messes it up.🐈🐾🛏️🤩 pic.twitter.com/t4NFQEzKfa— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 21, 2022