Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here .)
garfield should be voice acted by an actual cat and then there can be subtitles— Boots, 'with the fur' (@afraidofwasps) November 1, 2021
cats when you pet them too long: pic.twitter.com/xgS0aZATGk— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) October 30, 2021
It’s feeding time! Welcome to Purrassic Park #OwlKitty #JurassicPark #halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/Y7EDmoB87O— OwlKitty (@Owl__Kitty) October 31, 2021
My cat is an onigiri for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/ijJL0olnAH— Giovanni Colantonio (@MarioPrime) October 31, 2021
Cats always keep it real. pic.twitter.com/Z3QwkN91r9— Joe Newberry (@JoeNewberry) November 3, 2021
"Oh crap. Just be cool. Just be cool. She'll forget she ever saw this" pic.twitter.com/ejP9xOyVjH— Steve Orino (@Steve_Orino_) November 4, 2021
this was no accident. look at the glee on that dog's face pic.twitter.com/Bk6Gp59Yhi— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) October 31, 2021
Impressing a girl who owns cats on our date by eating so fast I throw up— Diego Lopez (@thisdiegolopez) October 30, 2021
They went as twins. pic.twitter.com/8jEbeJ14oc— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) October 31, 2021
Cats in STEM. pic.twitter.com/RxaPL4BjXy— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 3, 2021
The fact that cats made their meows sound more like human baby cries to manipulate us into taking care of them is one of the things I respect most about cats. Good job you literal demons— Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) November 5, 2021
One day! 😺😺😺😺😺 pic.twitter.com/dpmp2q9O59— Cole & Marmalade (@ColeTheBlackCat) November 2, 2021
So my dog really hates Chucky... pic.twitter.com/Mftu1P308e— Becky Sayers (@BeckyMSayers) November 3, 2021
This is Jake and Izzy. They are having a yawning duel. And the first shot has been fired. Both 12/10 this could get ugly pic.twitter.com/DYLFFJULxV— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 4, 2021
Taking the dog for a walk on Halloween. pic.twitter.com/VCzdt19q1l— Whitey McWhiteyface (@OldWelshGit33) October 30, 2021
Does anyone else's phone contain thousands of photos of their dog sleeping in exactly the same position?— Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) November 4, 2021
Me when my friends can't drive & be breaking to hard 😭 pic.twitter.com/EFUuAGZ5fv— ᴊʟʏɴɴ 🦂 (@SourrPatchy) November 4, 2021
When the cat doesn’t live rent free in your house.. pic.twitter.com/i1wui0ChlT— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 4, 2021
Can’t stop thinking about this pic of my cat pic.twitter.com/US3nekGVJ6— ˗ˏˋ ciara ˎˊ˗ (@ciaraturnerart) October 31, 2021
All the better to hear you with 😂 😂 ♥#cats #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/P3IB9c7URm— Cat Woman (@Metanoia100) November 2, 2021
She dropping them off at their grandparents’ so she can have the night off. I ain’t mad at her https://t.co/evBHaJfiqr— chesty & testy (@_sugatits) November 4, 2021
This is a special case. pic.twitter.com/p1Ixlunn84— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) November 4, 2021
November 4, 2021