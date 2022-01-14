Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
Today I was walking Zelda and a guy slowed his car and rolled down the window to yell, "y'all have some nice-ass dogs in this neighbourhood."— Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) January 12, 2022
Did I just get... dog-called?
This is my dog protesting leaving the dog park today. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/gStFiTI1y3— Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak (@alikodjak) January 13, 2022
You can never have enough dogs..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 13, 2022
🎥 TT: hunsonthestaffy pic.twitter.com/QkkPUBUucP
At my dog park there is a husky who escapes his home and takes himself to the dog park on his own. He waits for someone to open the gate for him. His owners come immediately to find him there. LOL.— Pirateofthecannoteven (@Laughingcoyote) January 13, 2022
Here we have just a little guy, toasty and content as he reflects on his day. 13/10 would try my best not to disturb him pic.twitter.com/iP2G98dkKb— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 13, 2022
pets are such life savers. sometimes all you really need is a little guy that follows you around— Geet Saber (@ElSangito) January 13, 2022
no dog left behind pic.twitter.com/HEQp5p8tBe— theworldofdog (@theworldofdog) January 9, 2022
“When did YOUR resolution become MY resolution, Sarah?” pic.twitter.com/yg94K5xyzC— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) January 14, 2022
You can’t handle the woof.— A Going Dog🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦 (@DogGoing) January 13, 2022
- A Few Good Dogs
THIS IS THE MOST SCOOBY DOO LOOKING DOG IVE EVER SEEN- 😭😭💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/hEW71xh3n5— ❤️🔥5FT🐾coms (3/~) (@imonly5feet) January 9, 2022
A lady just saw my dog walking and yelped, “Muppet on the move, Muppet on the move!” pic.twitter.com/wYNSTkbHwV— 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮 “simple majority” 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘆 🗽 (@VictoriaBonney) January 10, 2022
‘Have you tried cuddling a puppy?’— Emily ™ (@emily_tweets) January 13, 2022
~me, as a therapist
Today I took an assessment of how many cats in a nearby colony need to be spayed/neutered before kitten season & as I walked away two cats I've never seen before literally were mating right in front of me and I yelled at them to make them stop I'm so glad I got that MA in History— Elle Em (@ellle_em) January 9, 2022
"Not funny Bro, not funny..." pic.twitter.com/pS74yteVpj— Cats - Gorgeous & Funny (@Six_Stinky_Cats) January 10, 2022
i want an animal crossing npc based on this dog pic.twitter.com/t3NT1nV5uo— luzzy 💙 (@fIoatislands) January 13, 2022
Me n who ? pic.twitter.com/gYgEnufT13— couples pics (@couldbeusww) January 13, 2022
anatolian shepherd dog puppy in training pic.twitter.com/KkGBSP89W3— theworldofdog (@theworldofdog) January 11, 2022
What kind of fish is this? pic.twitter.com/2OqQgciYIt— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) January 10, 2022