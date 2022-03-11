If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog this week, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
I love when dogs put themselves to bed. Yes you self-care king, listen to your body and do what feels right.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) March 9, 2022
fisher is not subtle when he has a crush on another dog pic.twitter.com/4pOcVjxrPh— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 6, 2022
Factually inaccurate. This is disinformation 🚨 https://t.co/hPAwAZJO06— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) March 7, 2022
Back home after his 1st day at ‘Doggy Day Care’... pic.twitter.com/bs6mS6FVs6— DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) March 10, 2022
March 10, 2022
animals are so funny you can name a cat iphone 6 and he won’t know wtf goin on— T 🎯 (@CodeineFridge) March 6, 2022
For dog lovers everywhere 😂 pic.twitter.com/7R9R0TUylv— Martin Lovatt (5B4AOS) (G0JCN)🇨🇾🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@Martintenorsax) March 10, 2022
Me including my dog in everything I can pic.twitter.com/GPyjw14Esb— Goat (@finefilthh) March 8, 2022
My dog is 15 and doesn’t look a day over 4000 pic.twitter.com/qIrXpQk4LX— Tom Price (@pricetom) March 10, 2022
If u say so pic.twitter.com/4dF5J9aBeM— Panko A. Cat (@fatfatpankocat) March 10, 2022
Dog knows a snack when he hears one.🐕🍪😅 pic.twitter.com/fmTmxvvkdK— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 9, 2022
The neighbors Corgi was sneaking on to her property at night and riding her pony. 😳😏😂🐶🐴 pic.twitter.com/yiLWr7PsoL— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) March 8, 2022
HELP HELP— memes I wish I could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) March 7, 2022
HIS BEAN FELL OFF pic.twitter.com/J4lNKQG54I
This is Muffin. She didn’t want to alarm you but she is in fact floating away. Really appreciates the assistance. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/VTtFeS9LHz— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 9, 2022
Having a cat is like living with a comic relief character, they’re just always doing some weird shit in my peripheral vision— feef (@feefal_) March 10, 2022
More of these pic.twitter.com/0Po2V3EupR— Ganymede (@ganymedeshouse) March 10, 2022
You can skip the “remove the cat” part, FYI. pic.twitter.com/ZLKKAN42e8— Cat Food Breath (@CatFoodBreath) March 10, 2022
when cats try to bury their food it’s like u are an indoor cat u big idiot are u going to try and bury your $60 prescription food on hardwood floor? c’mon THINK cheeto— oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) March 8, 2022
Cats 😂 pic.twitter.com/UQmPGorMh5— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) March 6, 2022
There aren’t any dogs at the dog park right now and Cheesecake is NOT happy pic.twitter.com/qLUoJ8kIJn— . (@ShetzAndGiggles) March 5, 2022
tis video is so important please look at this cat pic.twitter.com/lNeCyngccT— parker (@servalposting) March 10, 2022
Oh man we gotta stop letting our cats write columns in the New York Times pic.twitter.com/rQnYp3aqTc— Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) March 8, 2022