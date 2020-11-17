Every household has its own pecking order. And let’s be honest: Sometimes it’s our canine companion — not our significant other — who’s actually the top dog.

If you’re a dog parent who spares no expense when it comes to your pooch’s lifestyle , consider them your confidant and No. 1 cuddle buddy (sorry, hubby!), lavish them with praise and nonstop belly rubs, then you’ll no doubt relate to the sentiments below.