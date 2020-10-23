ENTERTAINMENT

Funniest Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up The Final 2020 Presidential Debate

Jimmy Fallon's latest "Tonight Show" hashtag recaps #TheDebateInSixWords.

Can we just elect the mute button as president?

Unlike the previous debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Thursday night’s showdown was more civil, thanks to the addition of a mute button and moderator Kristen Welker. But it’s understandable if you still decided to tune out because of the chaos of the previous debate or simply because of the lack of flies landing on the candidates’ heads.

For those looking for a recap, Jimmy Fallon’s latest “Tonight Show” hashtag has you covered. Ahead of the event, the late night host asked fans to sum up #TheDebateInSixWords, and the results are nothing less than presidential.

Hail to the tweets, y’all. Check out the segment above and see Fallon’s favorites below.

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter 2020 Election Joe Biden Jimmy Fallon