Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Sept. 3-Sept. 9)

"My 4-year-old forgot the word microwave & called it a warm fridge instead."

Senior Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Weird Games Couples Play

Parenting Kidsfunny tweets

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

What Is A Toxic Person, Anyway?

Style & Beauty

Must-See Vintage Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II Throughout Her Life

Food & Drink

5 Questionable Food Additives That Are Banned In Europe But Allowed In The U.S.

Travel

25 Too-Real Tweets About International Travel That Will Make You Laugh

Wellness

This Type Of Walking May Drastically Improve Your Heart Function

Work/Life

5 Signs You Are Being ‘Quiet Fired’ From Your Job

Weddings

This Is What Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip’s Wedding Looked Like

Relationships

Here's What It Means To Be 'Two-Spirit,' According To Native People

Shopping

The Best TikTok-Approved Affordable Beauty Products At Walmart

Shopping

It's Boot Season, So You Probably Need These Heel Protectors

Shopping

Pet Portraits Make Great Gifts — And You Should Start Shopping For Them Now

Shopping

Just 29 Products That Fixed The Most Common Household Problems

Relationships

28 Tweets About The Weird Games That Couples Play

Relationships

22 Hilarious Tweets About Wedding Registries

Food & Drink

Here's What Nutritionists Order When They Get Chinese Takeout

Style & Beauty

For Once, A TikTok Skin Care Trend That Dermatologists Actually Like

Shopping

37 Things That'll Have You Looking Stylish Immediately

Shopping

We Asked Real Chefs How They Keep Their Home Kitchens Organized

Shopping

If You Have Sensitive Skin, This Exfoliating Powder Is Worth The Investment

Shopping

35 Genius Parenting Products That Deserve An Award

Shopping

These Labor Day Sales Are Still Going On — And Worth Checking Out

Shopping

The Best Mascaras For Nonexistent Lashes, According To Makeup Artists

Shopping

TikTok's 'Hot Girl Walk' Isn't What You Think. Here's What You Need To Take One.

Food & Drink

'Dirty Soda' Is The TikTok Trend Of Your Dentist's Nightmares

Wellness

The Surprising Way A Lack Of Sleep Affects Your Life

Shopping

Should You Make The Switch To Kindle From Books?

Shopping

34 Whimsical Things To Wear To A Wedding That You’ll Want To Immediately Add To Your Cart

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 25 Years Ago

Wellness

How To Survive Suicidal Thoughts, From People Who Have Been There

Wellness

The U.S. Is No Longer Providing Free COVID Tests. Here's What To Do Now.

Shopping

The Best Gym Shoes For Every Workout, According To Fitness Experts

Shopping

Genius Options For When Your Pet Won’t Come Near A Toothbrush

Shopping

Target’s Boho-Chic Rugs Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

Shopping

These Target Products Will Eliminate Kitchen Clutter For Good

Relationships

Is It Ever Too Late To Send A Thank-You Note?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Professional Writers Share The Notebooks They Can't Live Without

Food & Drink

How To Reheat Leftover Pasta Without Murdering Its Soul

Parenting

It's Possible To Freeze-Dry Breast Milk. Should You?

Relationships

9 Relationship 'Rules' You Can Totally Ignore, According To Therapists