What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Trump With The 'Weird Side Project' No One Wants

GOP Lawmaker Clarifies Remarks About Letting 12-Year-Olds Marry

San Francisco DA Slams Elon Musk’s Tweets After Cash App Founder’s Murder

Mother Of Young Boy Who Shot Teacher Arrested In Virginia

San Francisco Police Arrest Tech Executive In Killing Of Cash App Founder

Man Who Threatened Dictionary Publisher Sentenced To A Year In Prison

Ron DeSantis Signs 6-Week Abortion Ban Into Law

Tim Scott Fumbles Abortion Questions After Announcing Possible Presidential Bid

Nebraska Advances Trans Care Ban For Minors -- With A Twist

Aaron Rodgers Appears To Throw His Support Behind Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Taylor Swift Fans Think Her Outfit Had A Hidden, Breakup-Related Meaning

2 Ex-LA Sheriff’s Deputies Accused Of Violating Skateboarder's Civil Rights

WomenTwitterHumorhpw tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (April 8-14)

"There needs to be a pop-up video version of SVU where it tells you what else you know the guest stars from."
Caroline Bologna

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Go To Homepage
Caroline Bologna - Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Popular in the Community