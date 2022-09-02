Women

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Aug. 27-Sept. 2)

"Well well well if it isn’t me writing all the things from last week’s to-do list on this week’s to-do list."
Caroline Bologna

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

