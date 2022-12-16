What's Hot

5 Louisiana Officers Charged Over Deadly Arrest Of Black Motorist Ronald Greene

Twitter Suddenly Suspends Journalists Who Wrote About Elon Musk

Oregon Judge Halts Voter-Approved Ban On High-Capacity Gun Magazines

41 House Democrats Introduce Bill To Bar 'Insurrectionist' Trump From Presidency

Brendan Fraser Names The Late Yankees Icon Who Yelled Expletives On His Film Set

Seth Meyers: Trump's New Grift 'So Much More Pathetic' Than Anyone Imagined

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Terrible Timing Of Trump's 'Imaginary Baseball Card' Launch

Elon Musk's Twitter Suspends Account Of Rival Mastodon Platform

Sam Worthington Reveals The 2 Major Roles He Almost Landed Outside 'Avatar'

Margot Robbie's Childhood Prank On Her Babysitter Is Devil-Child Stuff

Rep. Kinzinger Slams GOP For Sheltering 'The Racist' In Explosive House Farewell

Trump's Immigrant Crackdown Leaves Critical Shortage Of Workers In U.S.

Women
funny tweets tweets of the weekhpw tweetswomen tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Dec. 10-16)

"i dont like when people have tall grandmas"
Caroline Bologna

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Caroline Bologna - Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Popular in the Community