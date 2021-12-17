The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.
When the website asks if they can use a fancier version of your shipping address....like, go ape, my man, clearly this is important to you— Evie Ebert (@ohevie) December 12, 2021
I love how when you break your toe they just tape it to the next toe.That’s like what a child would come up with— dylan gelula (@DylanGelula) December 14, 2021
“You better watch out” how do you open a Christmas song with a threat— 𝒦𝓎 (@justky1018) December 13, 2021
Me: I have a headache.— Leticia (@Olivemadsci) December 14, 2021
WebMD: and it will be your last.
shout out to the student who emailed to tell me they needed an extension because their edibles were too powerful i haven't stopped laughing since i read your message— jennifer (@jenfronc) December 14, 2021
i said “im a party girl” and my bf said “pity parties don’t count”— dana bad (@baddanadanabad) December 14, 2021
my editor, gently: what did you mean by this?— Aamna Qureshi (@aamnaqureshi_) December 14, 2021
me, sobbing: I don’t know😭
People are like “this moment from Succession was so iconic” and the screenshot always looks like this pic.twitter.com/w3yhlftfZw— Macy Rodman (@MacyRodman) December 14, 2021
Beyond meat could just be meat. I literally have no way of checking I just have to trust them— raina (@quakerraina) December 16, 2021
thinking about people who drive in complete silence. no music, no podcasts, just their own thoughts. chilling— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 12, 2021
Why do all courtroom artists draw the same way? For once I’d like to see everyone as Simpsons characters.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) December 13, 2021
my little sister laughed during her PAP smear and the speculum shot out and hit her doctor in the chest— dove clarke 🕊 (@lovedoveclarke) December 12, 2021
the smartest animals:— Dana Schwartz 🫀 (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 12, 2021
-owl (wearing graduation cap)
-worm (in an apple; wearing glasses)
happy anniversary to this map of the United States that I asked my British friend to fill out :) pic.twitter.com/Xu02eFj77t— Annabel Meschke (@annabel_meschke) December 14, 2021
being new at a job is so embarrassing for no reason.— 🥀 (@lowkyhurt) December 13, 2021
I Hate PENDING Payments. Just Take It So I Can Start My HEALING PROCESS😭😒— shaamacc🌹 (@shaaamaac) December 14, 2021
my husband just rushed over to me excited & said that there’s an artist who makes figures that look like me (!!) and then he showed me this pic.twitter.com/1DBM3ERNp0— Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) December 13, 2021
Imagine working with Daniel Day Lewis and Jeremy Strong on the set of Lincoln and you pull out your phone and they're like "Ho, what demonry!"— Shadowban Over Innsmouth (@Jess_D_Ripper) December 13, 2021
I hate anxiety lol I just texted the girl I have a crush on “you’re pretty” and then immediately googled “is it weird to call someone pretty"— Sahana Srinivasan (@sahana_srini) December 14, 2021
the fact that 2021 is already over is proof that time also flies when you are NOT having fun— trash jones (@jzux) December 14, 2021