The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.
Obviously great we have lessened the stigma towards some mental health conditions but I do think we should return to sending women to the seaside for weeks at a time when they cry too much— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 7, 2022
for my next trick, i will spend 4 hours cooking a meal that the recipe says should only take me 30 minutes— trash jones (@jzux) December 3, 2022
re-branding “not knowing how to drive” into “climate activism”— Lori Berenberg (@loriberenberg) December 5, 2022
PSA to my jews who didn't grow up celebrating christmas: "Trimming the tree" does not mean giving the christmas tree a little haircut please learn from my mistake— Molly Tolsky (@mollytolsky) December 5, 2022
but that’s my emotional support sweatshirt I’ve been wearing for 6 days— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) December 5, 2022
I want a Hallmark movie about a woman who dumps her bigoted small-town boyfriend, moves to a big city, lands a dream job and discovers the magic of Christmas by living in community with people of different creeds and cultures.— Icona 📚 (@iconawrites) December 6, 2022
i will do for young Black girls what kristen stewart and aubrey plaza did for the deadpan, low energy, quietly chaotic white girl community— Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) December 5, 2022
no unfortunately i cannot give you directions around the city i have lived in my entire life— 𝒛𝒂𝒉 🇧🇷 (@zaheerah_raja) December 7, 2022
my dog looking at my camera roll pic.twitter.com/xhOeNWKm8K— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) December 4, 2022
Um. I was in a thrift store going through the racks and there was this song playing “I wish I knew… I wish I knew you wanted me” or something and I suddenly realized everyone around me was singing. And I started feeling like I was in a musical so I left.— GNCordova (@GNCordova) December 4, 2022
Why are they called "Santa's Elves" and not "Subordinate Clauses?"— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) December 5, 2022
be fucking for real hinge pic.twitter.com/mQM7CjpgFr— nicole (@nictothemarie) December 5, 2022
Not my Polish boyfriend pointing to Tiny Tim in Muppet's Christmas Carol and asking "What's the name of the tuberculosis frog?"— Rachel England (@Rachel_England) December 4, 2022
everyone I know with an IUD: love it! best decision of my life. also the insertion hurt so much that I passed out and saw god— Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) December 6, 2022
commenting "enough with the AI apps this shit looks ugly af" on my friend's regular ass IG photos— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) December 7, 2022
my dad goes to a bar with his friends every friday and he makes a list of discussion topics pic.twitter.com/dbW0QdOwxP— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) December 3, 2022
I love how Christmas is the one remaining season where normal non religious people casually do medieval activities. Like “Let’s make a ginger bread house” what the fuck are you talking about— raina (@quakerraina) December 8, 2022
who’s the worst person you’ve ever met and why is it the boyfriend you had when you were 19— kendaddy (@lildumbassseal) December 5, 2022
Probably one of the most cursed items I’ve ever found in a charity shop pic.twitter.com/FxjaY6ADaW— ✨isobel harrop✨ (@hispersonfriday) December 3, 2022
How do I teach my body that my fight or flight response is supposed to be for life or death situations, not answering an email— killer queen (@_chismosa_) December 8, 2022
harry and meghan met when he saw her pic on a friend’s instagram?????? all my friends need to go post my last fire posts to their story RIGHT NOW. on judgment day god will ask what you did to help me specifically find love.— Lauren Chanel (@MichelleHux) December 8, 2022
When a frozen pizza tells you to put a pizza directly on the rack with no tray it’s like ok so what day is good for you to stop by to clean my oven?— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) December 9, 2022
Ya’ll ever lost your phone in a blanket and sent that mf flying 😂— M 🍓 (@babyariees) December 3, 2022
Did you know you can tell the age of a fake Christmas tree by counting the rings of tape on the box? pic.twitter.com/cFZmWVfMXL— Felicity Hannah (@FelicityHannah) December 3, 2022
There truly is a need for positive optimistic people in this world because I fully intend to complain until I die. My last breath will be a sigh.— SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) December 8, 2022
open table will look you dead in the eye and ask if you would like to eat at 4.45pm or 11.30pm— swoph (@swoph) December 8, 2022
"Joey gave me a raise" - my grandma telling me her Social Security payments went up— Natasha Cougoule (@tashcoug) December 8, 2022