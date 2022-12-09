What's Hot

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Dec. 3-9)

"For my next trick, I will spend 4 hours cooking a meal that the recipe says should only take me 30 minutes."
Caroline Bologna

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

