Women
hpw tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Dec. 31-Jan. 6)

"The feminine urge to open a bookstore that is also a coffee shop and bakery and a flower shop"
Caroline Bologna

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Caroline Bologna - Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

