Womenhpw tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Feb. 17-23)

"It takes 16 muscles to turn over and fall back asleep. Follow me for more fitness tips."
Caroline Bologna
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. And although the platform has rebranded to X, their humor lives on.

Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings. Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter.

Before You Go

The Baseboard Buddy, an As-Seen-On-TV gadget that'll come through for you if you're TIRED of all the dust that accumulates on your trim and baseboard

49 Home Products With Before And After Photos That Are SO Dramatic

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot