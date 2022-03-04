The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.
i want to thank the makers of both chai tea concentrate and chicken broth for making their boxes look so similar that i attended a zoom meeting with a new drink i’m calling a dirty chicken noodle oatmilk latte, and hey it’s disgusting— nash flynn (@itsnashflynn) March 1, 2022
Ur on wordle, I’m on my 30th attempt to guess my own password— aurora… (@silicone_angel) February 27, 2022
“ok but our department was actually REALLY good. like professional level.”- every former theater kid about their high school plays— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) March 1, 2022
i had a friend who put a frozen burrito in the microwave and when it didn’t heat up she threw the burrito away and tried heating up a different one— i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) March 3, 2022
paul rudd is so cute and I don’t mean that he’s hot I literally mean cute like I want to bake him cookies and pinch his cheek and call him a rascal— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) March 1, 2022
would Iove a queer bar called something normal. Instead it’s like here I am spending another night at the gaping hole— Maggie? Winters? (@saggiesplinters) March 2, 2022
Pretty inspiring that I’ve been having a period 12 times a year for 20+ years and every single time it happens I am somehow surprised. Stunned, bamboozled, aghast, Bruce Willis was dead the whole time SHOCKED— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) March 3, 2022
me, watching the airplane’s wing during takeoff…trying to figure out if those little flaps are supposed to be moving like that: pic.twitter.com/7YO2EHFxIa— Jess Gray (@HeyJessGray) February 26, 2022
my boss asked me where i see myself in 5 yrs and i told him "not here" and now i'm in a meeting with HR— lili michelle لیلی (@lilsmichelle) February 28, 2022
Not only am I not making any progress on finding a boyfriend, I’m not making progress on finding a male best friend I can later marry when we both give up— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) February 27, 2022
When I see 4 men out to dinner, I’m like… who planned this?— whatthefelk (@whattheFELK) February 27, 2022
I don’t want to watch this movie I want to watch Grueling Madonna Bootcamp pic.twitter.com/nhJdlKEqen— Stewart&Chill (@Stewartandchill) March 3, 2022
Ppl should be required to pass a “how to move through space” course before shopping at Trader Joe’s— Nori Reed (@realnorireed) March 1, 2022
Why drive 7 minutes when I can spend an extra $47 to have the food delivered to my doorstep?— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) February 27, 2022
The nurse asked me if I was sexually active with men or women, and I told her it depends on the night. She’s been typing for 10 minutes.— Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) February 28, 2022
When I said “email me any time,” I did not mean that.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) March 1, 2022
Where did Scar's accent come from. Did he study abroad— Amber Treadway (@treadway_amber) March 3, 2022
........aint she write the damn book? https://t.co/7YETdlMUB0— *ꜱɪɢʜ* (@hyphenkordei) February 26, 2022
Saw a baby so cute I said “Oh my God” out loud. Startled the mom and had to explain “Sorry, your baby is very cute.” So yeah, it’s been a little while since I was in public.— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) March 3, 2022
photo: me on my wedding day with a man you've never seen before— it’s me sally darr (@sallydarr) March 3, 2022
the caption: hard launch