The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.
SURELY I've accepted all possible cookies by now.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) February 14, 2022
going Valentine’s Day caroling (walking down the street screaming)— trash jones (@jzux) February 14, 2022
the cold war is so funny. two countries agreeing to have bad vibes between themselves for a while— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) February 15, 2022
Making one of these that says "DISPERSE" pic.twitter.com/A8XbzX8llo— Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) February 13, 2022
it's really cute when pets sigh. like what ails u lil buddy— Eve (@eve_kenneally) February 15, 2022
"I'll NEVER forget that one time you wrote a word in all caps"— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) February 13, 2022
When you ask me how I'm doing and I say "I'm functioning" this is what I mean pic.twitter.com/lzflqv8tLq— Melissa Capriglione @ Basil and Oregano!! (@mcapriglioneart) February 17, 2022
Just found out that up until 3 months ago my boyfriend thought that American Girl dolls were life size.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 13, 2022
The most embarrassing thing about Wordle is that when I don't get it in three I am convinced I am about to learn a brand new word and then it's like...THOSE— Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) February 14, 2022
me trying to connect my charger without getting outta bed pic.twitter.com/O3RjKaokwU— - (@defffkapp) February 14, 2022
I accidentally called my friend's 13 year old daughter Amber instead of Autumn. So...she erased the grocery list on my refrigerator.— Ellen Claycomb (@ellenclaycomb) February 13, 2022
I’m not a whore, I’m a sexual overachiever.— Camille Corbett (@TheWittyGirl) February 12, 2022
i don’t irish exit, i american withdraw (make a big show about leaving and then linger indefinitely)— meredith (@dietz_meredith) February 12, 2022
All my friends in Ohio have a six year old and all my friends in L.A. are like “I’m too young to want a boyfriend.”— Chelsea Davison (@chelsea_davison) February 17, 2022
hi twitter I just learned that the UK edition of dollar tree is this and I may never recover pic.twitter.com/EegXUwFV32— Margaret McDeadlines Owen (@what_eats_owls) February 16, 2022
Why does opening Instagram dms cause me such unique anxiety like I rly put that off… and it’s from people I know… they’re just saying shit like “hahaha” I’m like ahhh I don’t wanna open— michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) February 16, 2022
i grew up watching cartoons in french and i remember trying to make friends in school asking everyone “yall watch bob l’éponge” omg they bullied me so hard— dina (@deeenss) February 14, 2022
Why was wearing a puffer jacket as a kid so embarrassing😂😂😂😂— Sarah😘 (@sarahhpooh) February 12, 2022
jesus does what to the babies pic.twitter.com/v7I78XvT0m— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) February 17, 2022
ok he may be a scrub in the passenger side but the fact that he has a best friend is kinda sweet— Christine Nangle (@nanglish) February 17, 2022