The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.
me, age 22 (hopeful): anything can happen!— trash jones (@jzux) January 19, 2022
me now (horrified): anything can happen
Single ppl use half of their bed for remotes, phone, pillows and snacks😭😭— PYPER🍒 (@Pyepernxt2U) January 18, 2022
The anxious urge to say "no worries either way" when you are actually worrying both ways plus a secret third way— Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) January 20, 2022
I guess “banana bread” does sound healthier than “breakfast cake.”— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) January 20, 2022
when someone goes into the google doc while ur working on it pic.twitter.com/2kcju5JCVN— ¢orie (@corietjohnson) January 17, 2022
My brother on IG talmbout he came from nothin…bruh I’m bout to tell my mom 😭— Princesa (@PersnicketyK) January 16, 2022
i keep trying to look up alternative treatments for adhd but then I learn about the history of Mesopotamia instead— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) January 19, 2022
I don't know when I'm gonna die, so I have a midlife crisis every year to play it safe— Brooke Knisley (@BrookeKnisley) January 19, 2022
being seinfeld must be exhausting he's always noticing stuff— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) January 19, 2022
I am very treats-motivated like I get myself to do a lot of things by buying myself a little treat after. I think this works very well!! my bank account does not agree.— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) January 16, 2022
me pretending to have 5 years experience at an entry level interview pic.twitter.com/YSNhY96jc0— Heyliz✨ (@__Heyliz_) January 17, 2022
jpeg is french for "i'm pegging"— Daisy Alioto (@daisandconfused) January 19, 2022
matched with an LA city planner, time to flirt my way into some better sidewalks— Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) January 16, 2022
reminded of the time I went on a date with a girl to an aquarium and the tour guide pulled us aside at the end and quietly informed us that they had gay penguins— Brenna (@brennasaid) January 20, 2022
Not looking at your phone while watching a TV show is the new reading a book.— Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) January 16, 2022
if you like euphoria you will looove therapy— Homo Honey (@DixPeyton) January 17, 2022
He knew too much pic.twitter.com/DufjWMT6wc— Dr. Ada-Rhodes Short 🤖🧠 (@The_Ada_Rhodes) January 17, 2022
I get so insulted when people lie to me poorly. Lying is an art!!! Don’t give me kindergarten finger paintings bitch!— SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) January 21, 2022
if you’d like a friend who will send you 200 tik toks a day while accidentally ignoring your messages here I am x— Chloe (@chloehuttonv) January 15, 2022
do flat earthers think all planets are flat or just this one?— kim (@KimmyMonte) January 20, 2022