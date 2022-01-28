The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.
Scroll through this week's great tweets from women below
i called my wellbutrin “welly bu bu” and my bf said “i think it’s working too well.”— dana bad (@baddanadanabad) January 22, 2022
“i couldn’t get into it” - me about a show i didn’t pay any attention to bc i was on my phone the whole time— gabbi “gabbi boyd” boyd (@GabbiBoyd) January 23, 2022
going through my 5th grade diary pic.twitter.com/OJfPsOlsif— Simp Fried Rice PhD (@heyitsbayy) January 23, 2022
Has anyone tried putting all the Wordle answers together to see if they spell out a warning— Jessie Cannizzaro (@JessCannizzaro) January 26, 2022
my mom is always like “when I was your age I had two difficult teenagers and a husband who was never home and worked full-time and was in night school and I NEVER complained!”and I’m just like wow ok maybe you like.…..should have?!?!?— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) January 25, 2022
I love when I try to unlock my iPhone in the morning and it's like "ummmmm we actually don't know a puffy bitch with one eye shut"— Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) January 25, 2022
So that's what the holes in pizza boxes are for pic.twitter.com/RcWO8sLJPO— Jo V. Lande (@JoVLande) January 23, 2022
*throws up after drinking 10 mimosas* omg random I hope I’m not pregnant— big honkin caboose (@itsmegangraves) January 24, 2022
i've retired at 24! don't have any money saved up i just felt like not working— summer 🖕 (@heaberald) January 24, 2022
supporting the troops pic.twitter.com/KdXh5Z9nPj— Maggie? Winters? (@saggiesplinters) January 26, 2022
it’s hard to relate to euphoria because at my high school we had crazy sock day— abby govindan (@abbygov) January 27, 2022
doing brain laundry (separating my thoughts into lights and darks)— trash jones (@jzux) January 25, 2022
What if this said Starfucks? Haha it doesn’t though. no worries pic.twitter.com/Hz9H2A1tpD— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) January 23, 2022
People in LA: I’m staying away from carbs and sugar— Hot Girl Mess™️ (@olarvia) January 25, 2022
People in Chicago: Portillos chocolate cake is the best because they put mayonnaise in the batter to make it denser.
This was sent to my dog’s Instagram account pic.twitter.com/ZayKUaJL4Y— Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) January 25, 2022
I wish I was British just so I can describe things as “absolutely mental.”— Giulia Rozzi (@GiuliaRozzi) January 24, 2022
Adult friendships require appointments now😭— krish (@_krxshhh) January 25, 2022
“are you free march 15 at 3 pm?” “what days work for you”
Someone explaining NFTs to me pic.twitter.com/oZlQWcxu18— Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) January 22, 2022
calling peoples opinions of me “fan theories”— m. (@MilanBrielle) January 24, 2022
The entire cauliflower rice/lentil pasta industry is built on the flawed premise that what people like about carbs is the shape— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) January 26, 2022