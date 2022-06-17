The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.
doing my affirmations pic.twitter.com/mPpP2CV7lE— Andrea More (@amore_orless) June 12, 2022
free iced coffee today at Dunkin if you let them swipe your credit card !!!!!!!!— Maggie? Winters? (@saggiesplinters) June 16, 2022
It’s funny to me that they’ve decided Americans are the only ones who might not realize they’re foreigners pic.twitter.com/xOoTXWGWE0— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) June 13, 2022
At work, I say “on it,” way too often for someone who is not, in fact, on it.— Sarina Jwo (@xaniras) June 15, 2022
I saw a couple hold hands while hiking and it gave me hope that one day I'll meet someone who'll make fun of them with me.— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) June 12, 2022
sorry to tell u but not every wedding can be the “most amazing weekend with the most amazing ppl”— Courtney O’Donnell (@thisiscourtnay) June 15, 2022
Excited to attempt this recipe from Kris Jenner’s cookbook. Wish me luck! pic.twitter.com/mcLK9H8NoP— Anna Peele (@bananapeele) June 11, 2022
eat at a table in my own home? what am i? a sim??— Anne Sundell (@anne_sundell) June 15, 2022
oh we’re in a “bear market”?? well I think we’re in a platypus store. that’s what you sound like. that’s you.— Amy (@lolennui) June 15, 2022
Not Beyoncé gonna be the reason I finally learn how to spell renaissance— bayana a. davis (@yanawroteit) June 16, 2022
I asked a guy on a second date what his love language was and he just sighed and went “I guess when people offer to read the novel I’m working on and give me helpful, industry-specific feedback.” And then he smiled at me like that was a normal thing to say.— Sara Schonfeld (@SaraSchon) June 15, 2022
me when i receive an email https://t.co/tOsoSjsrCx— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) June 12, 2022
my mom called me and asked how my “little project” is going.— 🦇 cella 🦇 (@cellapaz) June 13, 2022
it’s my job, guys. she was talking about my job.
My meditations be like:— Ego Nwodim (@eggy_boom) June 16, 2022
*deep breath in*
*deep breath out*
*deep breath in*
*I never responded to that text from a week ago*
*okay, get up, you got shit to do.*
End meditation.
some of the muppets are animals (kermit, miss piggy) but some of them are freaks (gonzo). so what the fuck— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) June 12, 2022
me in high school writing an essay about a book i haven’t read pic.twitter.com/FtaguPCJzD— trash jones (@jzux) June 13, 2022
I didn’t forget how y’all were climbing crates for no reason last year.— Camille Janae | Curly Hair + Loc Educator (@camillejanae) June 12, 2022
i asked matt if he could pick up a hammer from the hardware store and he came back with this. it totally works, but i think the guy sold matt his personal hammer? did he just go to some guys house thinking it was a hardware store? so many questions pic.twitter.com/qTAHF4VfpY— amber rollo (@ambercrollo) June 15, 2022
Blue Ivy being so unimpressed by her VERY impressive parents will always be funny, they taking bout "24x grammy winner" and she like YOU ON MY HAIR DAD😭😭😭— The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) June 14, 2022
i can’t explain it but 5 x 5 = 25 gives off the same energy as Friday— 🧘🏾♀️ (@oraliea_) June 13, 2022