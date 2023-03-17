What's Hot

Robert Blake’s Son Slams Jimmy Kimmel Over Oscars Joke About His Late Father

I Tried A Supposedly Miraculous Weight Loss Treatment. It Ruined My Life.

Kamala Harris Consoles Howard After NCAA Loss With Inspiring Locker Room Speech

These Are The Signs That Someone Has Been Roofied

Princeton Player In Iconic Photo Jumps For Joy Again As Coach In Tourney Shocker

Oklahoma Strikes Down Bill Aiming To End Corporal Punishment For Disabled Students

Virginia Officers Accused Of Smothering Black Man To Death At Psychiatric Institution

Protests Erupt In France Over Push To Increase Retirement Age

Ciara Perfectly Claps Back At Criticism Over Her Completely See-Through Dress

COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid Moves Closer To Full FDA Approval

Chinese President Xi To Visit Moscow In Show Of Support For Vladimir Putin

Prince Harry Sues Tabloid For Defamation Over Security Story

Womenfunny tweetshpw tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (March 11-17)

"I’ve been on my last straw for like 300 straws now."
Caroline Bologna

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Go To Homepage
Caroline Bologna - Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Popular in the Community