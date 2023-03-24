What's Hot

'Daily Show' Guest Al Franken Gives Susan Collins Blunt Reminder Of Her Failure

'I Never Knew That': Watch Elton John Learn Story Behind 1 Of His Biggest Hits

Country Star Delivers Satisfying 3-Word Dare To Tennessee Police During LGBTQ Concert

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Surest Sign Trump Is In Full-Blown Panic Mode

Fox News Pundit Serves Up Shockingly Ludicrous Take On Right-Wing Protesters

Filthy Montage Mocks CNN, MSNBC Coverage Of Looming Trump Arrest

Jamie Raskin Schools Right-Wing Book Banning Efforts In Vicious Takedown

Lawrence O’Donnell Tears Apart Jim Jordan And His Team Of 'Unprofessional Hacks'

The Moral Dilemma Over Working For Donald Trump

Nebraska Dem With Trans Son Drops Fiery Rebuke Of GOP-Backed Anti-Trans Bill

Biden Administration Punts On A Chance To Make A Cancer Drug Cheaper

Sam Neill Recalls Heartbreaking Memory Of Robin Williams In New Memoir

Womenfunny tweetshpw tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Mar. 18-24)

"Oh you love me? name three diseases i think i have."
Caroline Bologna

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Go To Homepage
Caroline Bologna - Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Popular in the Community