The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.
The worst thing just happened. I won’t recover. I just reached into a box of free samples outside a chicken restaurant. Only it wasn’t free samples. It was a man. Holding a box of chicken. His chicken. I tried to steal this man’s chicken.— Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) March 23, 2022
I honestly think we are asking too much of cauliflower.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) March 20, 2022
I love how when ppl are mad they inconvenience themselves. They’ll be like “I’ll walk” Lmfao. Like ok? Or “I’m not hungry” like 😭 not self torture.— Kay (@KaylarWill) March 22, 2022
“always the bridesmaid, never the bride” damn sorry to hear that multiple people consider you a good friend— Rads (@_radsy) March 25, 2022
He blocked me on everything, he must wanna see me in person.— BRIANA ROY (@Realbrianaroy) March 21, 2022
Watched The Tinder Swindler a few weeks back, now watching Bad Vegan. The most puzzling thing is why do these women just give these men their money? Is this a thing you do if you have money? I would never give a man money. If the cashier at the store is a man I simply do not pay.— Jamie Tunkel (@jamietunkel) March 21, 2022
maybe my parasocial relationship to taylor swift has gone too far bc I was just thinking like damn if I was ever in a situation where john mayer wanted to hook up with me i’d have to say no, because girl code!! meanwhile this woman has no idea I exist— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) March 21, 2022
Flirt! (he's tall) https://t.co/rsdC7cGsa2— Amanda Hunt (@AmandaHuntnKiss) March 21, 2022
“here’s your flour in the worst possible container. fuck you.”— B. (@ArtLesb0) March 22, 2022
-flour companies
my love language is cooking elaborate meals screaming at everyone to get out of the kitchen then loudly announcing the food was NOT MY BEST and waiting for compliments— Lily Sullivan (@LilyYily) March 20, 2022
stranger things hairdressers have been wronged by the cast in some way because what the fuck 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LtjU3CixVa— َ (@sethaels) March 23, 2022
Destiny’s Child: “Break my lease so I can move”— Krissy La’Bella (@krissylabella) March 24, 2022
5 year old me: “Break my knees so I can’t move” 😭😭😭
Man at the garage today saying miss do you know 3 of your tyres are bald?? Listen sir I’ll tell you what I know about this car.. it’s black x— Charlynne Richards 🤍 (@Charlynne__) March 21, 2022
have decided to move from acting to scamming because it seems like a quicker way to book a netflix series— ariel (@arielgitlin) March 21, 2022
i saw my mom for the first time in 6 months and that girl said, “SARAH!!! ur hair!!! looks very bad…”— sarah lugor! (@sarahlugor) March 22, 2022
im a teacher in france and i can’t decide which is fuckin crazier: a) that my students still do this doodle in 2022 or b) that in france it’s called “le S américain” pic.twitter.com/UXwVuT1FHh— Kelley Quinn (@heyKQ) March 21, 2022
One of the cool things they don't tell you about your thirties is you can hurt your neck by turning to look at something, which is wild because that is neck's main job.— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) March 22, 2022
Just remembered this guy I went to high school with named Pants. He was called Pants because at his first soccer practice freshman year I guess it was really hot out but he wore pants. So everyone called him that for four years. No clue what his real name even was. Teenagers man— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) March 24, 2022
Btw … if you live in Newark and your father works at Bloomingdale’s on 59th street.. BABY… he is trying to get you a woman.— Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) March 23, 2022
Young man, your dad is not PLAYING. Lol
Just heard a woman say, “I never give my dog medicine I haven’t tried first” and her friend responded, “oh, Janet, no.”— whatthefelk (@whattheFELK) March 21, 2022