The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (March 19-25)

"I honestly think we are asking too much of cauliflower."
The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

