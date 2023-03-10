What's Hot

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (March 4-10)

"Everyone thinks they’re resilient until they’re standing in the slightly slower checkout line."
Caroline Bologna

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Caroline Bologna - Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

