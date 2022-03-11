The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.
At what age can you visit home without getting in trouble, because it’s not 29.— Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) March 9, 2022
Is that the name pic.twitter.com/Y3SzA2gVVW— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 10, 2022
my bf was like “sometimes you act like sherlock holmes but without the genius. like you’re always making weird observations but they’re inaccurate.”— dana bad (@baddanadanabad) March 7, 2022
College tours are weird. Like why are they walking through the library watching me fight for my life— TuckKnees (@itstennis_) March 7, 2022
Hollywood can't decide whether 30 is when life ends or high school begins— Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) March 7, 2022
one thing i’ve learned about communicating better is people hate it— i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) March 9, 2022
I realized I was missing an airpod on the way home so I started retracing my steps looking for it and let me tell you there are more single cloves of garlic laying around the streets of Brooklyn than you might think— G. L. DiVittorio (@gldivittorio) March 8, 2022
When gas was $1.65 I used to drive around to “clear my mind” .. now!? These thoughts living with me.— Diane (@dianenotdiana) March 8, 2022
sorry i didn’t respond to your email! i did not want to— rax ‘skifree monster fetishist’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) March 10, 2022
“you were searched 43 times on Linkedin this week” ok so where’s my job— Sahana Srinivasan (@sahana_srini) March 7, 2022
i swear, one more of these ads and i might just treat myself 💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/LwOCqUenrs— Claire McDonald (@DameMcDonald) March 7, 2022
there’s something so vulnerable about walking into someone’s bathroom and encountering their squatty potty— Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) March 6, 2022
My grandma's review of Batman: it was "very loud" but "Batman managed a lot of things"— 𝗸𝗶𝘄𝗶 ❤️🔥🌵🪐 (@kiwehhh) March 9, 2022
U dont actually have to fold a fitted sheet that well u can all stop worrying— Blair Socci (@blairsocci) March 8, 2022
every single day around 5:30 my dog does this until i feed her at 6 pic.twitter.com/nPStEJgNaf— helen (@helen) March 6, 2022
Should I get up in the next couple minutes? Or should I stay in bed for the entirety of the rest of my life? -Me, every morning.— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) March 5, 2022
Just filled up my tank and I’ve actually decided to put my car in neutral, open the door and use my feet like the flinstones— fullsnackdeveloper.eth 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) March 8, 2022
me sitting in the theater waiting for the batman to start pic.twitter.com/86k9PVwscV— goth mcstuffins 🕸 (@washedupseahag) March 5, 2022
boyfriends take pictures of you like you did something awful to them— hillary (dick snickers) (@smithsara79) March 10, 2022
I’m getting old im starting to talk to people on speaker phone 😂— KaylaBae💋 (@trulykaykay) March 6, 2022