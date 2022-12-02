What's Hot

Last 5 Minutes Of 'White Lotus' Were Bonkers — And The Creator Has An Explanation

House Judiciary Committee To Probe Supreme Court Corruption

Elon Musk Joins Twitter Trolls Bashing Alyssa Milano For Dumping Her Tesla

Extremists Organizing To Purge Reported 5,000 Progressives From Twitter With Fake Complaints

Rep. Annie Kuster Defeats Pharma-Friendly Lawmaker In Bid To Lead Moderate Democrats

Twitter Takes Down Kanye West Tweet Containing A Swastika

Kanye West Tells Alex Jones He Sees 'Good Things About Hitler' In Bizarre Interview

Larry Hogan Is Not Giving Up On The GOP

Surprises Abound In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer

Nia Long Says The Celtics Didn't Reach Out To Her Family Amid Ime Udoka Scandal

Amazon CEO Says Antisemitic Film Promoted By Kyrie Irving Won't Be Taken Down

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Hitler Fan Ye's 'Complete Insanity' On Alex Jones Podcast

Women
hpw tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Nov. 26-Dec. 2)

"Not me reading 'It’s Giving Tuesday,' in an email like 'It’s giving…Tuesday.'"
Caroline Bologna

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Caroline Bologna - Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Popular in the Community