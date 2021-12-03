Women

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Nov. 27 - Dec. 3)

"Having lived during a plague, I now understand why most renaissance paintings were voluptuous women, lying bra-less on couches."
Kelsey Borresen

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Kelsey Borresen - Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Twitterfunny tweets