The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.
I’ve reached that special age where convo at parties is either about giving birth or microdosing— emma barrie (@emmabarrie) November 7, 2021
iPhone Photos will make a lil movie of the saddest month of your life w/o your permission— julia shiplett (@juliashiplett) November 7, 2021
why did I grow up thinking that "marine biologist" was like one of the 5 main jobs people had— Dana Schwartz 🫀 (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 9, 2021
Every Black Friday y’all need a TV… wtf did y’all do w the one from last year??— JADA JEAN (@jeanjadaa) November 7, 2021
Someone ended a text with ‘XD’ and I was like dang, this is vintage. Ye olde emoticon. A text of yore— Karen Chee (@karencheee) November 10, 2021
i am SICK of having to explain to GROWN ADULTS that big bird didnt “wait” to get the shot, he is canonically forever 6 years old and was not eligible until now!!!!! fucking rubes— 🎄Alise Navidad🎄 (@AliseNavidad) November 7, 2021
I can’t do small talk I just asked the lady cutting my hair what she does for a living— Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) November 10, 2021
My mom ordered some nutcrackers online not realizing how big they were.....— v a x x e d (@CrimexNoir) November 8, 2021
I have been laughing at this all day. pic.twitter.com/dpEQIVvbQM
if you’re a regular at a restaurant just know the staff has an insane secret nickname for you— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) November 8, 2021
I’m only photogenic when I take my own pictures. Idk what everybody else be doing trying to sabotage me— 𝓑𝓲𝓰 𝓑 🙆🏾♀️🥀 (@__AyooBreezy) November 9, 2021
Running a bath and my dog is looking nervous. So I showed her my glass of wine to reassure her the bath is not for her.— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) November 10, 2021
im sorry my tweet about me didn’t take your entire life’s context into consideration— Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) November 10, 2021
People think I NEED them.. You are not my GLASSES😭😭😭— xo.pagne.xo💋 (@pagnekilla) November 11, 2021
Jobs be asking me for 3 references and I think I might start doing the same. Like lemme talk to three happy employees please— thee glodan (@hodayum) November 11, 2021
it’s crazy that they only figured out tectonic plates in the 60s. a child in the 50s would say “it seems like south america and africa would fit together” and his mom would go “that’s cute honey would you like a cigarette”— sophia (@pastoralcomical) November 11, 2021
My poor dog staring at me because she thinks her dinner is late because she doesn’t understand Daylight savings time pic.twitter.com/rooEXVMe4i— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 9, 2021
If you’ve never gotten high and looked up top 40 pop music charts from the 1900’s and 1910’s I would highly, highly recommend it. Just almost passed out laughing bc Row Row Row Your Boat was on there— Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) November 8, 2021
manipulators be like yes i hurt u but now you hate me so i am the true victim— Seli🍯 (@KmtfdMina) November 9, 2021
when you’re staying in a hotel and breakfast is included pic.twitter.com/TS5Cd2rDgW— melissa cox (@mmdotcox) November 7, 2021
i've been mad at one of my professors all semester and my way of "getting back" at her is... submitting all my assignments early. 💀 i just thought about how fucking pointless that shit is as a form of revenge.— king crissle (@crissles) November 9, 2021