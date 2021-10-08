The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or fewer.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.
If someone is flirting with me I need them to literally say “I’m flirting with you” or else I’m just like wow they’re nice— Haley OC (@MILFWEEED) October 1, 2021
I GOT INTO HARVARD!! 😍🥳🥳🥳 they left a first-floor window unlocked and i’m just walking around in here!— trash jones (@jzux) October 3, 2021
my parents are fighting bc my mom was letting a big spider live in the kitchen window bc he’s “perfect for halloween” and my dad killed it— Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) October 6, 2021
In England “booster shot” is spelled “borchestershire shot”— ᴘɪᴘᴘɪ_ʟᴏɴɢ_sᴛᴏᴄᴋɪɴɢ (@SarahSurgey1) October 3, 2021
if you’re feeling stressed, remember to IN EX HAHA LE LE pic.twitter.com/mduVMjVW4f— ruby 🐊 (@roobeekeane) October 2, 2021
The challenge I’m doing this month is called October and it’s where I just try to get through every day of October— Erin McGuire Olson (@e_mcguire_) October 4, 2021
im in my beth from little women era. i doont really have a personality and im going to die in my bed— anne (@codinghater) October 2, 2021
white writers always compare brown skin to food but will only use words like ivory or porcelain for white characters... I'm going to start writing "this boy with plain flour skin" see how you like it— Maria Supplisson Silmy (@maria_splsn) October 6, 2021
Stop wasting ur 20s complaining about how it’s hard to make friends and start screaming “oh my god I love your bag” from across the street— astro bully angie (@teaxtarot) October 3, 2021
you’re telling me a beetle made this juice?— sarah lugor! (@sarahlugor) October 3, 2021
i have never wanted a “partner in crime” have always just wanted a “partner in errands” - just come to CVS w me, we don’t have to rob it— dana bad (@baddanadanabad) October 3, 2021
Who else is so relieved they aren’t the zodiac killer— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) October 6, 2021
Extremely proud of myself when TSA says “Have a good flight” and I manage to say “Thanks” instead of “You too!”— Meena Harris (@meena) October 5, 2021
Baby are you okay? You've barely touched your Char-spookerie. pic.twitter.com/zHGbdBrSqQ— Stormy Kittyhawk 🔜 BLFC 🎈🎈 (@StormyKittyhawk) October 7, 2021
can’t believe alcohol is the legal one. when I get too drunk I want to make the worst mistakes of my life. when I get too high I want to mix all the dipping sauces and be a better friend— witch pony (@molly7anne) October 3, 2021
Almost got ran over by a car last night trying to get this pic pic.twitter.com/qf0rbnYMzN— Ashlyn (@aaashlynv) October 2, 2021
i hate when artists laugh on their songs bc bitch what was so funny in the studio— alex (@userctrI) October 2, 2021
Library patron of the week: the fella who came in, wandered around for a good while, then asked pleasantly, “What is this place?”— Alix Hawley (@alixhawley) October 3, 2021
me after i've cleaned my room pic.twitter.com/snJpg6h9hf— 𝓫𝓮𝓬𝓴 (@becksvault) October 5, 2021
I did not peak in high school, in fact I was ugly the entire time I was there— 🦚 (@3dLooks) October 2, 2021