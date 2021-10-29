The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or fewer.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.
sorry I couldn’t respond to ur text, supply chains are soooooo messed up rn— erin taylor (@erinisaway) October 28, 2021
definitely saying “Oh, so it’s like Kohl’s cash.” next time a man tries to explain crypto to me when i didn’t ask.— Brittani Warrick (@BrittaniWarrick) October 28, 2021
Me watching you in the Google Doc pic.twitter.com/sIXjpdAvtn— Carly Severn (@TeacupInTheBay) October 25, 2021
My 13 year old cousin asked my boyfriend (who’s a teacher) how he “sleeps at night knowing he’s given people homework”— whatshername 🍋 (@LemonMombley) October 26, 2021
I SAID YES!!! 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💖💖💖💍💍💍💍💍 someone asked me if i was feeling sad!!— trash jones (@jzux) October 24, 2021
the Oscars should show a clip of an actor in their movie AND THEN another clip of what the actor's like in real life so we can see just how much they acted— Karen Chee (@karencheee) October 27, 2021
“we are the daughters of the witches they couldn’t burn” hun you work in b2b marketing— taylor garron (@taylorgarron) October 28, 2021
— Charlotte Moore-Lambert (@cavaticat) October 24, 2021
wolf: I’m gonna eat your babies
human: what if, instead of that: blankets and peanut butter
wolf: ……..I’m listening
I’d def survive Scream cuz he wouldn’t be able to call me. I never answer phone calls.— Bria Celest (@55mmbae) October 24, 2021
Every time I get a gray hair I remember that one of my stem cells is like, “the working conditions here are awful and I am done.” And I respect that, from a labor perspective— Melissa Florer-Bixler (@MelissaFloBix) October 23, 2021
getting hyped remembering i— Aiko Hilkinger (@aikohwrites) October 26, 2021
about a new now have to
idea write it pic.twitter.com/w55JE2NNiM
Dude at restaurant in line for gender-neutral bathrooms: "This PC bathroom thing is bullshit"— Amber Naslund (@AmberCadabra) October 27, 2021
Me: "Yes, I'm sure it must be a huge and difficult departure from your gendered bathroom at home, thoughts and prayers"
He didn't think I was funny
No matter how fine your selfie is your driver’s license will ALWAYS humble you— 𝓑𝓲𝓰 𝓑 🙆🏾♀️🥀 (@__AyooBreezy) October 26, 2021
The way Michael Myers terrorizes the same town on the same day of the year and they just don’t….move?— Mysa Mami (@Brieyonce) October 24, 2021
lecturers after using 'her' instead of 'his' in an example sentence pic.twitter.com/2htOEksNn2— lucy (@seamither) October 25, 2021
No offense to the Von Trapps but if I go to a lavish party and seven kids just start singing about how they have to go to bed, I’m using that time to refill my drink.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 27, 2021
[youth pastor voice] you kids like Dune, right? well, you know who else liked to wander around in the desert?— violet v*lentine (milf arc) (@forgot_piece) October 26, 2021
Did it hurt? When you had to fade your voice out while you were telling a story to a group of people once you realized nobody was really paying attention?— nigga minaj (@thisiskashmir) October 27, 2021
why are there sports bars but not cute bars where u can sip wine and cheer for competitive cooking shows?— dove clarke 🕊 (@lovedoveclarke) October 24, 2021
Oh great here comes James and his giant fucking peach— Maggie? Winters? (@saggiesplinters) October 26, 2021