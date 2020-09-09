Working from home with your partner during a pandemic is both a blessing and a curse.

On the upside, you get to eat lunch together, canoodle near the coffeemaker without getting a call from human resources and see what your boo looks like when they’re in work mode.

On the other hand, you also have to put up with your partner’s annoying habits (incessant throat-clearing, anyone?) while you’re trying to work, fight for the quiet spot in the house and avoid getting caught doing something embarrassing in the background of their Zoom meetings.