23 Really Funny And Endearing Tweets About Grandparents

If you’ve been fortunate enough to have a grandparent who loves you in your life, then you know how special this relationship can be. Maybe they helped take care of you, cheered you on, captivated you with their stories or cracked you up with their wit.
And the experience of watching your own parent become a grandparent is an interesting one, too. On the one hand, it’s touching to see the lengths they’ll go to to make your kids smile. But on the other, it’s frustrating when they continue to spoil them silly, even when you’ve asked them not to again and again.
These bonds can lead to a lot of entertaining experiences. To capture that relationship, we’ve gathered 23 comical and endearing tweets about grandparents below:
Grandparents are so wild. My son was crying that he wanted apple juice tonight and my mom was like “I’ll run to the store real quick! It’ll just take a second!”— josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 10, 2022
6-year-old: Grandma?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 17, 2019
Grandma: Yeah?
6: Can I live with you?
Grandma: I don't raise kids. I just spoil them.
I just remembered the time I stayed with my grandparents for a job interview and my grandpa asked if he could keep a copy of my resume because it made him proud and I'M NOT CRYING YOU'RE CRYING.— Alyssa Leader (@alittleleader) April 11, 2019
My son just got back from helping his grandpa build bookshelves & proudly announced, “I made $14 - plus a $1 injury fee because Grandpa dropped a slab of wood and bruised my foot!”— Unfiltered Mama 💗✌️ (@UnfilteredMama) August 14, 2019
Shoutout to my grandma who decided that the best Christmas gift for her gay grandson and his somehow even gayer husband was a gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) December 23, 2021
My mom didn't get in the pool with us growing up, but my children’s grandma is a full-blown mermaid complete with gills, shimmering scales and a tail who plays with them in the water all day.— The Mom Hack (@TheMomHack) May 25, 2023
grandma: are you hungry?— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) June 11, 2021
me: no
grandma: [serves 7 course snack meal]
My mom as a grandma: Have some more ice cream and then let's go buy you all the new toys you could ever want— The Dad (@thedad) April 2, 2021
My mom when she was raising me: If you need new socks you'll have to earn them with chore money, now finish your boiled celery strings
Grandparents are fun because they’ll chastise you for being too hard on your kid after they do something totally heinous, yet if you had done the same thing as a kid you would have lost Nintendo privileges for a week.— SpacedMom (@copymama) August 3, 2021
Grandma: I checked your book out from the library, but I wrinkled it a little bit before I returned it, so people would know it's popular.— Kelly Ohlert (@KellyOhlert) January 11, 2023
I'm retiring from marketing. Grandma is taking over.
My mom recently told me about one Christmas when I was a toddler, where every time I opened a gift I would whimper “oh…it’s not a Barbie…” So later, when I was napping, she mumbled “I kinda wish we had gotten her a Barbie now…” and my grandma leapt up and yelled “I’LL DRIVE!”— Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) July 17, 2023
I told my parents my 3yo cried the other night because we weren’t having steak for dinner so naturally my dad was making steak at 10:30 this morning when we got to their house— The Mom Hack (@TheMomHack) November 19, 2023
It’s officially my grandma asking me “where is your coat!” season.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) October 31, 2019
Nine yr old bursts in the house from visiting Grandma, finishes up her cookie, takes a swig from her bottle of root beer, burps loudly and starts singing over and over, "Root beer is my life, ya! Root beer is my life!"— Jacana Mommy (@jacanamommy) October 27, 2020
Clearly my mom secured the pecking order on that visit.
Have kids so that their grandparents can guilt you into taking a roadtrip through a snow storm to visit them for Christmas.— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) December 24, 2022
My 13yo said “Grandma would be proud of me for anything. I could be training to become a stripper and she’d be like, ‘Can’t wait to hear about your pole dancing lesson!’” And honestly, she’s not wrong.— SpacedMom (@copymama) October 13, 2022
Grandma's house is the closest my children get to feral.— Shannon (@ShannonJCurtin) June 21, 2023
They run around without shoes.
They eat only what they can find naturally occurring in candy bowls & snack cabinets.
They drink straight from the garage soda fridge.
They source various screens from doting relatives.
my 5 year old is in a book club with his grandma, aunt, and uncle, and they're all reading stuart little. they meet on sundays. they call themselves the Bookaloes (Book buffaloes?) it's the best thing— josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) May 27, 2023
Your kid’s not truly sick unless their grandparents call and suggest 8,067 home remedies.— SpacedMom (@copymama) November 22, 2019
Grandparents: we never fed our kids those foods, they are so unhealthy— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) January 3, 2022
Also grandparents: who wants cookies with ice cream and hot cocoa for breakfast
My son is starting a business.— Unfiltered Mama 💗✌️ (@UnfilteredMama) January 9, 2019
His company name is: Money
His slogan is: Gimme some chedda cheese
His only client is Grandma
mother-in-law: *fills table with 2 turkeys, a ham, 15 different sides, 10 desserts*— The Dad (@thedad) November 25, 2021
my kids: grandma can you make us quesadillas
Yesterday I was at my grandma's doctor appointment with her and the physician started lecturing her on cutting back on sugar and she interrupted him and said "I am 90. I think I'm doing ok but thanks for the advice."— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 16, 2022
Support HuffPost
A Healthier, Happier 2024
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
This is your moment to build a happier, healthier life — and HuffPost is here to help you do it. Our reporters rely on research, expert advice and lived experiences to address all your concerns, big and small. So when you've got questions, you know you can trust our answers.
We're determined to keep HuffPost Life — and every other part of HuffPost — 100% free. Help us do that by contributing as little as $2.
This is your moment to build a happier, healthier life — and HuffPost is here to help you do it. We've got you covered on everything from health to food to relationships, and so much more. Our reporters rely on research, expert advice and lived experiences to address all your concerns, big and small. So when you've got questions, you know you can trust our answers.
We're determined to keep HuffPost Life — and every other part of HuffPost — 100% free. Help us do that by contributing as little as $2.