Interacting with your boss can bring up a range of emotions ― anxiety, fear, anger, awkwardness and even joy. Whatever your experience, odds are you can at least laugh about it later.
That’s what the funny folks of Twitter do. We’ve rounded up 25 hilarious and too-real tweets about boss-employee interactions. Enjoy!
told my boss i was going on a date next week. she asked if i was taking my date “to the halloween store.” i asked what she meant. she refused to elaborate.— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 8, 2023
realized i was wearing this halfway through my quarterly meeting with my boss today pic.twitter.com/zeQrPoUWb8— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) January 13, 2023
My boss: how was your weekend?!— alexandra nikolajev (@lexniko) March 6, 2023
Me - a Bravo fan: pic.twitter.com/G9qIC78n8o
my mum said that im not allowed to go work tomorrow because of the snow so im gonna call my manager tomorrow and tell him my mum said no— naz (@naziaxb) December 11, 2022
I just handed in my notice and my manager said she got an offer at the same place I’m going to and we just started cracking up like this pic.twitter.com/IaBeRoccbL— Who’s Who (@Yimmz) February 23, 2022
Telling my boss "yes," when they asked if I speak Spanish fluently and following it up with, "but not for free," has been the highlight of my day, so far.— Nani ✨🏹✨ (@lenubienne) June 7, 2022
omfg my boss is obsessed with me pic.twitter.com/DYZwlkUdFS— old tom (@YuckyTom) March 11, 2021
My coworker started crying because her boyfriend broke up with her through a text and my manager said “that’s why we stay off our phones at work” 😂— Big baby❤️ (@sylveeya01) August 9, 2022
my manager suggested my default demeanor may come across as “curt” in business meetings so from now on i will be defaulting to this facial expression in all zoom calls pic.twitter.com/SlBC88sXbB— SungWon Cho (@ProZD) March 30, 2023
my boss was like “people working from home are just pretending to work” and it’s like, dude, what do you think i’m doing in the office?— Robert Schultz (@_RobertSchultz) June 4, 2022
My manager sharing her screen and she’s looking for jobs 💀— ihateithere (@_layaah) June 20, 2022
how can my manager ask who’s single and ask them all to work valentines day 😂😂— h🧚🏼♀️ (@hannakaleem) February 10, 2021
me staying muted in the zoom when my boss asks everyone how their weekend was pic.twitter.com/jw3opFeeoG— Rachel (@femaleredhead) September 7, 2022
there comes a time in every young woman's life where she's just got to ask her boss what time he was born— Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) September 21, 2021
Me when my boss says raises are based on performance: pic.twitter.com/7YvP203gyD— Joe Organa (@JoeOrgana) April 8, 2023
This is what my manager messaged me about the second I clocked in pic.twitter.com/EtCBWV6OsN— Samuel Vincent (@HiPleaseHydrate) January 13, 2023
Gave my supervisor and manager flowers and a sympathy card 🖤😌 pic.twitter.com/LoQCw1pFW9— ari. (@YanaAri93) March 31, 2023
My manager called me on my personal phone the other day and I said ‘what you telling me’. https://t.co/P0D8nuqPXQ— #12 (@DeOne___) March 28, 2023
My boss caught me sleeping at work today and I just raised my head and said "In jesus name i pray"*— Bayo Otedola (@mister_ade5) January 31, 2022
My Boss said "Impressive young man praying, more of our youths should be like you".
I was in a meeting when my manager texted me this 😭 .... Am I in trouble? pic.twitter.com/XwSsRUnDjS— Poan Sapdi (@VandanaJain_) May 22, 2023
my manager said he watched me do nothing for 30 minutes 😂😂 so I told him we both didn’t do anything for 30 minutes .. he didn’t like that 😭— MI MI WORLD 🌏 (@miaaxaaim) December 16, 2021
happy 3 year anniversary to the time I was hungover and woke up 2 hours late for work and told my manager I had been in the hospital because I broke my ankle and then had to pretend I had a broken ankle for the next 6 weeks— ciara (@ciarasor) March 18, 2022
Zoom meetings man. I didn’t know I was unmute so I said “Omo I’ve mentally zoned out for the year” lol my boss responded - “you better mentally zone in”. 😭— Homzie (@Lyrical__Julo) December 8, 2021
I accidentally told my boss I loved him while getting off the phone. I’ll be walking directly into the ocean now.— Kristen (@Kica333) September 3, 2022
i didnt want to take a vacation day so i planned to call off work sick tomorrow morning bc ill be flying to chicago for agust d but today when i was leaving i accidentally told my manager "see u on monday" and she was like huh whats tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hKplEPTxtz— adiba 👩🏽🚀 (@780613) May 4, 2023