15 Funny Cat TikToks That Show Cats Being Agents Of Chaos

Cats are funniest when they're mischievous or sneaky.

As everyone who has been around a cat knows, felines are funny creatures.

A lot of their comedy comes from their chaotic, mischievous nature. One minute they can be snoozing peacefully on your couch, and the next, they might spring into action and attack your feet, leap into the air or sneak into spaces they are definitely not supposed to be in while you watch. It’s all part of a cat’s charm.

Here are some of the funniest TikToks of cats being chaotic:

The way they are too smart...

@baileyrubal

WHY IS HE SO SMART. His little noises🥺 #fyp #austin #atx #apartment #catsoftiktok #ut #fy #texascheck

♬ original sound - Bailey Rubal

The way they’ll do anything to be near you (even in the bathtub)...

@aspengoosejoey

He thinks he’s so cool #cat

♬ original sound - Amanda C837

The way they demand your attention...

@jamesisbeasty

who needs a morning coffee when you can have a morning heart attack? #fyp #catsoftiktok #funny #annoyingpets #morningvibes

♬ original sound - James Moreci

The way they will make your home their home...

@juliabadewrites

We have three indoor dogs who apparently let the cat in and decided not to eat him. #catsoftiktok #cat #fyp #fypシ #fypage #doghousehold #pets #petsoftiktok #tiktok #cats #LENOVOJUSTBEYOU

♬ original sound - juliabadewrites
@clairedebeuf

Who tf is this?! #cat #foryoupage #catsoftiktok #fy #foryou #catlady

♬ original sound - Flint River K9

The way they get into spaces they are not supposed to...

@georgie_renee

Wasn’t disappointed 😂 #catsoftiktok #foryou #foryourpage #fyp

♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell
@stlrgrl8717

#catsoftiktok #liquidcat #wtf #fyp

♬ Touch Down 2 Cause Hell - Hd4president
@juplovnick

😼 #fyp #cats #catsoftiktok

♬ Cats on Mars - Seatbelts
@yellllllah

re-download this app just to post this

♬ original sound - haley

The way they can be little oddballs...

@trippysie

i mean… #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound - Hayden Kristal

The way they can demonstrate their amazing physical prowess — or not...

@finneganthekitten

He’s a beast #cat #kitten #funnycat #cattok #cats #kitty #cutecat #catplay #catlover #fyp

♬ original sound - Finnegan the Kitten
@peachandpumpky

art by peach

♬ original sound - miso
@danil_chernyy

The Drift... #fyp #cat #catsoftiktok #catsvideo

♬ SugarCrash! - ElyOtto

The way they try to get you to stay...

@kjjjjjkjkj

cats catsoftiktok catlover catsvideo

♬ original sound - KJ

And the way they bring you unwanted presents.

@jaceybrooketemple

My kitty taking care of me by bringing me dinner! Enjoy 😊 #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound - Jacey Brooke Templeton

