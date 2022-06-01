As everyone who has been around a cat knows, felines are funny creatures.

A lot of their comedy comes from their chaotic, mischievous nature. One minute they can be snoozing peacefully on your couch, and the next, they might spring into action and attack your feet, leap into the air or sneak into spaces they are definitely not supposed to be in while you watch. It’s all part of a cat’s charm.

Here are some of the funniest TikToks of cats being chaotic:

The way they are too smart...

The way they’ll do anything to be near you (even in the bathtub)...





The way they demand your attention...

The way they will make your home their home...





The way they get into spaces they are not supposed to...

The way they can be little oddballs...





The way they can demonstrate their amazing physical prowess — or not...

The way they try to get you to stay...





And the way they bring you unwanted presents.



