Home & Living

31 Funniest Cat TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To

If you love a silly cat, this is for you.

Senior Reporter, Work/Life

Need a laugh? These TikToks really capture the hilarious nature of cats.
TikTok
Need a laugh? These TikToks really capture the hilarious nature of cats.

If you have ever had a cat, you know they are funny creatures who make us laugh just by existing.

Cats are full of contradictions. One moment they are mysterious, aloof beings who grace us with their presence, and the next they are running towardus for pets and treats.

On TikTok, people have created videos that poke fun at all the ways our cats both frustrate us and make our lives better. Here’s a roundup of the funniest TikToks about owning a cat:

The way they love their food...

@zozothekittycat

#kittensoftiktok #foryoupage #funny #catmom #kitten #cat #fyp #fyp #PringlesCanHands

♬ Funeral Music - Bobby Cole
@iamkylo__

my compliments to the chef

♬ original sound - I sometimes post
@thatcatbobbie

⏳👹🍗

♬ original sound - rach
@ellawatchestv_

slow down no one is taking it from you #catsoftiktok #tiktokcats #petsoftiktok

♬ original sound - Charlie Mosey

The way they accept our silly games...

@kem.00

♬ Look at this Distinguished Gentleman - Paul Provosty
@ringodanyan

Can I get a.. Ringo burger with a side of extra Churu sauce?❤️ tiktokforyoupagefypforyouviralfunnymemesfollowmecutefunhappyfoll

♬ original sound - Ringo
@gappedtoothgirlie

♬ Power Of Three - 🍏Johny Mercury🫠

The way they are always "making biscuits”...

@genglr

true

♬ Moonlight sonata - 3rd movement - Igor Kotliarevsky
@zeroandollie

“Did somebody say my name?” #catsoftiktok

♬ Bamboleo x Narcos Remix - Nalo
@jimwalsh54

♬ original sound - user7099339552782

The way they enjoy the simplest things...

@lexi.wheeler

This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever posted

♬ Major Bag Alert (feat. Migos) - DJ Khaled
@dracorayes

I CANTT HE HAS ARMS

♬ original sound - DR
@doyallplayminecraft

Why is she like this? #cat #fyp #LENOVOJUSTBEYOU #10MillionAdoptions #goblincore

♬ Yoshi's Island - 3000m

The way cleaning their litter is a horror show...

@loafnation

It be foul sometimes 💀😹 #cat #cats #catsoftiktok #funny #kitten #relatable #fyp #fypシ

♬ MAN SHUTCHO - resizable
@dessybby

She has no patience 😂😂 #fyp #catsoftiktok #cattiktok

♬ original sound - Sincere
@zigthapig

#catsoftiktok #cattok #petsoftiktok #animalsoftiktok #catsontiktok #cat #catvideo #pettiktok #diabeticcat #fatcatsoftiktok #cats #cattiktok #fy #fyp

♬ Mimimimimi - Tik Toker

The way we can’t wait to see them again...

@pennythegingercat

“hungover” #fyp #catsoftiktok #petsoftiktok

♬ Them Changes - Thundercat
@deylanbuntyn

Can you relate? #cat #TurboTaxAndRelax #cats #ByeByeSundayBlues #petlife #petsontiktok #pet #cattok #catsoftiktok #viral #fyp

♬ sonido original - r34
@ciscotapiaa

I’m such a cry baby. 😿😹 #ciscothecatdad #cleothetabby #dojathetuxie #catlife🐈😻

♬ original sound - Jule

The way they are so mysterious...

@herecomespumpkin

A cat of mystery 🐈 #cashapp13plus #MyBrawlSuper #SnowballFightAgainstHunger #herecomespumpkin

♬ original sound - Walter 🐅

The way they are agents of chaos...

@life_of_averie

He doesnt stop till everything is destroyed. He already broke 2 Tvs #cat #orangecat #help #advice #Totinos425 #PringlesCanHands

♬ original sound - Averie Lynn
@csawplus

Yeah! I’m bad guy😎😎😎 #tiktok #follow #cat #funny

♬ bad guy - Billie Eilish

The way they tap into their wild instincts...

@alwayshungry617

The girls who get it.. get it #HostOfTheYear #thankyou #WhenRiftanSays #ThanksandGiving #MakeABunchHappen #cat #fyp #predator #bengal

♬ original sound - Duck
@pawpypals

#perfectperfectperfect #indoorkitty #outdoorkitty #catswatchingtv

♬ original sound - Hope Schwing

The way we share sweet and silly moments with them...

@roro.cat

Not gonna answer #catsoftiktok #cattok #MoveWithTommy

♬ Law and Order - The Hollywood Prime Time Orchestra
@.meowsters

#Nikecatslides #catsoftiktok #kona #summersandles #cats

♬ Still Don't Know My Name - Labrinth
@okcallie

♬ follow liz sanchez if you are hot - LIZ SANCHEZ

And the way we sometimes just can’t handle how much we love them...

@nikkinasty

i am scum of the earth and this animal is divine and precious #Totinos425 #cat

♬ i own seth - OkayJordan💫
@karysandmax

ok but why is it so sweet??? and comforting??? #fyp #catbreath #tuxedocat #fosterkitten #NFLDraft #wowcrazy #organized

♬ original sound - CallmeBeba
@abrameng

good feelings as a cat owner 2

♬ original sound - CHRI$
@sp1cycatladyx

Answer @im_siowei my cat has more clout than me #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound - reef

Popular in the Community

CatsHumorTikTok

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Should You Mix And Match COVID Boosters For Your Fourth Dose?

Food & Drink

What’s The Best Ground-Beef-To-Fat Ratio For A Perfect Burger? Here’s What Experts Say.

Home & Living

This New High School Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Travel

Why You Should Make This Florida Town Your Next Beach Vacation

Relationships

Women Are Sharing How Little The Men In Their Lives Know About Reproduction

Work/Life

7 Unspoken Job Interview Rules That Everyone Needs To Know

Relationships

The Rude Wedding Guest Behavior You May Be Guilty Of

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

John Legend Opens Up About Sharing Pregnancy Loss Photos

Shopping

Crochet Bucket Hats Are One Of This Spring's Biggest Trends

Shopping

Where To Get The Coolest Graphic Tees Online

Shopping

The Best Stain Removers And Stain-Resistant Items You Need If You're Accident-Prone

Shopping

We Found The Best Insta-Famous Orange Lens Sunglasses

Shopping

22 Of The Best Baby Blankets To Swaddle Your Little One In

Money

Bitcoin Tumbles In Wild Week For Cryptocurrency

Shopping

26 Swimsuits You Can Get From Amazon That People Actually Swear By

Shopping

If You're A Parent Looking For Some Help, Reviewers Call These Products A 'Miracle'

Style & Beauty

Does Perfume Go Bad? Here's What You Need To Know

Shopping

31 TikTok Famous Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype

Shopping

This $15 Makeup Tool Makes Your Skin Look Like Filtered Perfection

Shopping

The Genius Summer Accessory You Had No Idea You Were Missing

Shopping

These Sandals Look Just Like Birkenstocks, Without The Hefty Price Tag

Wellness

Uterine Fibroids Are Very Common. Here's How To Tell If You Have Them.

Parenting

SI Swimsuit Features First Model With Visible C-Section Scar, And The Reactions Are Mixed

Shopping

11 Outdoor Furniture Sets That Won’t Break the Bank

Shopping

The Beauty Products You Need To Stay On Trend This Spring

Shopping

13 Products That Will Make Traveling WAY More Comfy

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting San Francisco

Wellness

Experts Predict If And When COVID Will Become A Seasonal Illness

Food & Drink

12 Affordable, Delicious Meals You Can Cook With A Can Of Fish

Style & Beauty

How To Gently Go Gray Without Losing Your Mind

Shopping

You Need This Portable Neck Fan For The Summer

Shopping

'The ChomChom Roller Picked Up So Much Fur The Vacuum Couldn’t'

Shopping

The Best Items To Have If You Leave Your Dog Or Cat Home Alone

Parenting

How Soon Is Too Soon To Become Attached To Your New Partner’s Children?

Shopping

20 Things To Wear On An Airplane So Your Flight Isn't As Terrible

Shopping

The Best Comfy Wireless Bras That Actually Provide Support

Shopping

The Best Stain Remover You'll Ever Use Is Less Than $3

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Hilarious Insults Kids Come Up With