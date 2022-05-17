TikTok Need a laugh? These TikToks really capture the hilarious nature of cats.

If you have ever had a cat, you know they are funny creatures who make us laugh just by existing.

Cats are full of contradictions. One moment they are mysterious, aloof beings who grace us with their presence, and the next they are running towardus for pets and treats.

On TikTok, people have created videos that poke fun at all the ways our cats both frustrate us and make our lives better. Here’s a roundup of the funniest TikToks about owning a cat:

The way they love their food...

The way they accept our silly games...

@ringodanyan Can I get a.. Ringo burger with a side of extra Churu sauce?❤️ tiktokforyoupagefypforyouviralfunnymemesfollowmecutefunhappyfoll ♬ original sound - Ringo

The way they are always "making biscuits”...

The way they enjoy the simplest things...





The way cleaning their litter is a horror show...

The way we can’t wait to see them again...

The way they are so mysterious...

The way they are agents of chaos...





The way they tap into their wild instincts...



The way we share sweet and silly moments with them...

And the way we sometimes just can’t handle how much we love them...



