15 Funny Christmas Cards For Couples With A Sense Of Humor

"The only package I want this Christmas is yours."
By Brittany Nims
12/11/2018 11:42am ET

While some couples are into sentimental, thoughtful gifts, others prefer to keep their S.O. on their toes. If you’re a couple who hates cutesy stuff, no generic Hallmark Christmas card will do.

Instead, we’ve found some of the funniest adult holiday cards for couples who enjoy a good laugh together. Take a look at our 15 favorites below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
"Touch My Elf" card
Etsy
Get it here.
2
"Turn Me On" card
Etsy
Get it here.
3
"Make Out?" Card
Etsy / FlairandPaper
Get it on Etsy.
4
"Cradle Your Dreidel" card
Etsy
Get it here .
5
"Hotline Bling" card
Etsy / BEYGOODco
Get it on Etsy.
6
"Put Out" card
Etsy
Get it here.
7
"Stuff Me" Card
Etsy / InANutshellStudio
Get it on Etsy.
8
"Pho Christmas" card
Etsy
Get it here.
9
"Well Hung" card
Etsy
Get it here.
10
"Nailed It" card
Etsy
Get it here.
11
"All I Want For Christmas" card
Etsy / SadShop
Get it on Etsy.
12
"Holiday Purrito" card
Etsy
Get it here.
13
"The Only Package I Want" card
Etsy / ThePaperArtShoppe
Get it on Etsy.
14
"Hanging With You" card
Etsy
Get it here.
15
"Y'all Ready" card
Etsy
Get it here.
