This Comic Is For Anyone With An Out-Of-Control Junk Drawer

They do, in fact, have a “thingamajig drawer” in their home filled with vegetable peelers, lemon squeezers and graters of every variety.

“We think it’s funny how people always have a system for their kitchen, but it might not be apparent to anyone outside their own brain,” Zucker told HuffPost.

Both partners abide by their kitchen system, but Lundberg is the master organizer in the marriage.

“Bron is definitely more organized and tidy than myself and I’m eternally grateful for that,” Zucker said.

“Well, yes, I am more particular about how things get organized,” Lundberg said. “But Sarah is always able to help me find more important things like my phone.”

Balance and a few thingamajig drawers: All you need for a successful relationship.