Relationships

26 Too-Real Tweets For Couples Who Spoil The Heck Out Of Their Dogs

"My wife and I have taken four photos together in the last two years, meanwhile we have ninety three photos of our dog sleeping since last week."

You know you’re obsessed with your dog when you provide them with constant attention, endless kisses and snuggles, and a generally cushy lifestyle. Your pup is your queen. And she (or he!) is so worth it.

If you treat your canine companion better than you treat the human members of your family — including your partner — then the tweets below are tailor-made for you.

Here are 26 oh-so-relatable tweets that will hit close to home with couples who would do absolutely anything for their doggos.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
The Cutest Photos Of Dogs At Weddings
Petstweetdogpets hubdog tweets