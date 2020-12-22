Courtesy of Laura Gosselin

"Despite all the madness, we have come to realize how much we excel at being anti-social. It’s like our entire lives have been a dress rehearsal for 2020. Decades of awkward wall-flowering, declining (or not receiving) party invitations, and backing slowly out of rooms have forged us into hardened professional introverts. And this is exactly where we belong. We have arrived. 2020 is our time to shine. We are the kings and queens of absence, coffee-stained pajama pants, Thai food take-out, and toilet paper. Bow down."