31 Photos Of Flower Girls And Ring Bearers Going Rogue

Having kids in the bridal party can be a real crapshoot. On the wedding day, the flower girls and ring bearers might be on their best behavior ― or they might have a total meltdown as they’re supposed to walk down the aisle.

The good news is that, either way, the scene is pretty much guaranteed to be adorable and, at the very least, entertaining. Almost inevitably, one kiddo will plop down in the middle of their walk down the aisle, one might run away with the rings and another might dump a basket of petals on their head.