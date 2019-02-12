Relationships

31 Photos Of Flower Girls And Ring Bearers Going Rogue

There's never a dull moment when kids are in the wedding party.

Having kids in the bridal party can be a real crapshoot. On the wedding day, the flower girls and ring bearers might be on their best behavior ― or they might have a total meltdown as they’re supposed to walk down the aisle.

The good news is that, either way, the scene is pretty much guaranteed to be adorable and, at the very least, entertaining. Almost inevitably, one kiddo will plop down in the middle of their walk down the aisle, one might run away with the rings and another might dump a basket of petals on their head.

Below, we’ve gathered 31 hilariously cute photos of ring bearers and flower girls who stole the show with their big day antics.

1
When you realize the ring pillow doubles as a Frisbee:
Aurelia D’Amore Photography
2
When you want to show off your Mickey undies:
Abby Photography
3
When you've hit your personal limit for the day:
Kristi Odom
4
When the responsibility is too much to bear:
Kelly Vasami Photography
5
When an intra-ring bearer squabble occurs:
Chelsea Terry Photography
6
When you're caught sleeping on the job:
Ciccarelli Photography
7
When you literally just can't anymore:
Theilen Photography
8
When you take a leap of faith:
Bre Thurston
9
When you're a big boy, but you also need your mom and dad:
Jill Tiongco Photography
10
When you're giving it a go — albeit reluctantly:
Chelsea Terry Photography
11
When you're single and not necessarily loving it:
The Sanadas
12
When you get that second wind:
Natalie Watson Photography
13
When the emotion hits you all at once:
Lauren C Photography
14
When you're feeling a little sheepish about the spotlight:
Craig Obrist Photography
15
When you try to make a run for it:
Del Sol Photography
16
When you're not sure what you've gotten yourself into:
Dreamlove Photography
17
When you lose a shoe, but you're not too worried about it:
Andrew Graham Todes Photography
18
When nothing can cheer you up:
Dana Siles Photographer
19
When your partner leaves you in the dust:
Angel Eyes Photography
20
When you just can't hold it together anymore:
Luka Bella Photography
21
When no one — no one!! — can stop you now:
Craig Obrist Photography
22
When the sugar high hits:
JoPhoto
23
When you're not in the mood for anyone's crap:
Dana Siles Photographer
24
When your ride is so fly but you just want to cry:
Nicole Chan Photography
25
When you need all the help you can get:
Dana Siles Photographer
26
When you're not feeling camera-ready:
Callaway Gable
27
When they bribe you with a lollipop, but it's not doing the trick:
Lisa Rhinehart Photography
28
When you're in need of a pre-ceremony pep talk:
Priyanca Rao Photography
29
When you lose your balance:
Katie Kaizer Photography
30
When you're busy picking a winner:
Justin Haugen
31
When you decide that making it halfway is plenty for today:
Kim Butler of Kim Butler Photography
